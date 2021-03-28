When COVID-19 started spreading across the United States a year ago, Omar Yanar knew that not all of his students would have access to the internet at home as life moved online.
Uneven broadband access in Texas has been a long-standing issue, even in urban areas such as the El Paso region. But Yanar, who heads a school on the U.S.-Mexico border that serves mostly Latino students from low-income families, said the pandemic has exposed the problems caused by the digital divide.
“It’s been this revelation of not just a heavily underserved community, but then it’s the actual access that isn’t sufficient for future needs,” said Yanar, CEO and superintendent of El Paso Leadership Academy in El Paso.
Nearly one in three households with a median income of $35,000 in El Paso do not have a broadband subscription, according to U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey.
And El Paso ranks 43rd among Texas’ 254 counties for households with a broadband subscription, according to the data. A 2016 Federal Reserve Bank report, “Closing the Digital Divide,” ranked El Paso 13th worst in the country when it comes to internet connectivity.
“The pandemic sprung up this very interesting realization that if we were going to move forward into the 21st century with these digital resources, our broadband is not equipped to handle that,” Yanar said.
At the start of the pandemic, he said, there were about 12 families at El Paso Leadership Academy that did not have access to broadband at home. School administrators and teachers in districts across the city also learned that poor internet connections were impacting students just as much as no connections.
A year later, the pandemic has brought the digital divide to the forefront of legislative agendas and initiatives across the state and in El Paso. Earlier this year, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott declared broadband expansion an emergency item for the legislative session.
“From medicine to education to business, broadband access is not a luxury – it is an essential tool that must be available for all Texans,” Abbott said in his State of the State address in February.
There are also El Paso lawmakers and local groups working to address gaps in the digital landscape of the borderland.
“This is the one issue that is truly bipartisan. Everybody supports this,” said Texas state Sen. César Blanco in a video conference hosted by the El Paso Chamber in February.
Blanco added that broadband access “is so important not only in rural communities but inner cities. This pandemic has really put it to the test.”
In the same video conference, state Rep. Joe Moody said he expected the state to make funding available to expand broadband in Texas.
Other groups, including The Borderplex Alliance, a private sector-led economic development organization in El Paso, are working to identify what the broadband needs of the region are and how to address them.
“Ultimately, because of the coronavirus, aspects of the digital divide were heightened,” said Kassandra Huhn, vice president of workforce development and analytics at The Borderplex Alliance.
The organization is part of the Digital El Paso group, which works with other partners to improve access to reliable broadband, access to devices and access to skills training, Huhn said.
Other partners in the Digital El Paso group include the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, El Paso Community Foundation, Rio Grande Council of Governments, Region 19, University of Texas at El Paso and the El Paso Collaborative for Academic Excellence.
Digital El Paso held a broadband summit in February with different companies and partners, including Microsoft, Apple, Cisco, El Paso County and the El Paso Chamber.
“It was a nice win to kick off the discussion of what digital inclusion is,” Huhn said.
Spurred by the pandemic and growing public pressure, communications companies have also announced initiatives to help bridge the digital divide.
As part of its response to the pandemic, Comcast announced Wednesday it will invest $1 billion over the next 10 years to help low income Americans connect to the internet. It is doubling the speed of its broadband service designed for low-income households, as well as establishing Wi-Fi in community centers, donating computers and providing grants to nonprofits.
In El Paso, Charter Communications announced recently that it is expanding broadband access to more than 1,400 homes near the Fabens and Tornillo school districts.
There are also families living in the borderland that cannot afford broadband at all. For some families, it could come down to choosing electricity or internet.
At El Paso Leadership Academy in South-Central El Paso, some students can only access the internet through devices like their phones.
“When (families) tried to use their home connection, we found most were inadequate mostly because they had multiple students trying to connect,” said Nick Gomez, head of facilities and technology for El Paso Leadership Academy. “They had siblings at different school districts. Once you have multiple people trying to connect with video, we realized, it was inadequate.”
Yanar said eventually the school was able to give out about 60 T-Mobile hotspots for students. The hotspots, which rely on cellphone towers, also have limits, especially for families living close to the border.
He added that the school has been surveying families to better understand what their broadband needs are.
