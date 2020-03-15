Many people have hobbies, and attorney Vic Poulos confesses that his is wine, and more particularly wineries – one that’s in the midst of pecan orchards near Canutillo and another 6,000 miles away in the heart of Northern Italy’s wine country.
Not visiting them, but owning them.
Poulos’ 36-year-old son, Ryan, a Cathedral High grad who has been living in Austin, moved back to El Paso two weeks ago. He’s taking over Zin Valle Vineyards, so his father can focus on his new venture in Italy.
In 2018, Vic Poulos joined with three partners – including the mayor of Montepulciano – to purchase Fattoria Svetoni, a wine estate that includes the former home of the duke of Tuscany. Renovations are expected to finish in June.
Two years later, the new vines produced their first crop, and Poulos opened Zin Valle Vineyards winery and tasting room in a converted barn.
“The rest is like golf gone mad, or your hobby gone mad,” he said, describing his life, juggling a regimented law practice and his other life as the owner of wineries on two continents.
Today, Zin Valle is one of a dozen or so working wineries in the El Paso-Southern New Mexico area.
“We’ve helped each other because nobody from the Eastside will drive all the way over here to see one spot,” Poulos said. “But they will drive over here to go up and down Highway 28 and see these other places.”
Soon after getting Zin Valle up and running, Poulos landed an Italian client, Antonio Gaudioso, a wine exporter who needed some legal work done in El Paso.
“We became friends, and I started bringing one of his wines in, an Italian chianti that I called Biplano Rosso after my red biplane,” Poulos said. “I’ve been importing it for 15 years now.”
Then, Poulos was invited to become partners in a new kind of venture for Italy, a craft brewery in Montepulciano, a breathtaking hilltop town of 14,000 that’s been there for more than 700 years.
Poulos hasn’t learned Italian yet but said he doesn’t need to because just about everybody over there speaks English.
He joined other investors, including Montepulciano’s mayor in opening Il Miglio Verde, or The Green Mile, a brewpub and restaurant offering eight in-house beers and a traditional menu that also includes hamburgers. It was the first brewpub of its kind in the wine-famous province of Tuscany and one of not very many in all of Italy.
“We did that about three years ago, and it’s just done great,” Poulos said.
But Poulos’ biggest opportunity was about to present itself – an offer to join his friend and the mayor and buy a long-established winery and estate that covers 90 gorgeous acres.
“We made an offer on it, the three of us, and, and we ended up with a 200,000-bottle producing winery,” Poulos said. “Now, the interesting thing on the property was an old farmhouse that had never been restored.
“It had been vacant for a couple of hundred years and was the former home of the duke of Tuscany. He was actually emperor of Rome for a year in the 1700s.”
The partners decided to restore the large stone home, turn it into a bed and breakfast, cooking school, hiking school and, something revolutionary, a drop-in wine tasting room like Zin Valle’s.
“The Italians are still like the French – it’s still ‘call us for an appointment,’” Poulos said.
The winery is known as Fattoria Svetoni, and it’s producing highly rated wines, a few of which are now sold at Zin Valle.
“We bought it for $2.4 million originally – the property, the land, the vineyards and the dilapidated house,” Poulos said. “We just had it reappraised and it came in at $5.5 million.
“We haven’t even opened the guest rooms yet and won’t until June, but it’s already making money and we’ve only had it for two years. It’s just crazy.”
Poulos, Gaudioso, Montepulciano’s mayor and a new fourth partner got in on the early crest of a fast-moving trend in Italy, described in a Wall Street Journal article last October, headlined, “What Goes With a Red? A Villa.”
Then they decided to try something else new: selling 12.5% of the winery to 10 “lifestyle investors” who might want to own a piece of a winery in Tuscany and have a place to stay.
“It’s something nobody’s done; but it’s not a timeshare,” Poulos said. “They get an actual piece of the property and a piece of the winery. They don’t share in the profits of the operation, but they can share in the appreciation of the wine estate.
“You get 15 cases of wine a year, and you can go and stay there at the harvest.”
At $150,000 a piece, the units went fast in El Paso. Poulos is holding off on selling the other five to rethink the price.
“Maybe I’m selling them too cheap,” he said.
One went to Steve and Isha Rogers Santamaria, who are also in the final phase of restoring the 117-year-old train depot just off of Interstate 10 at 420 Campbell.
“We did it because we love Vic as a friend and a great businessman,” Steve Santamaria said. “How can you say no? There’s a 100% money back guarantee.
“We went there with him about three weeks ago and had a wonderful time – and I don’t drink wine. I’m a scotch guy. But we saw this as a wonderful adventure for not a great investment.”
With all that going on, Poulos’ son, married with a child in Austin and working in marketing and communications, decided, along with his wife, that it was time to come home.
Ryan and his family made the move back to El Paso two weeks ago, and he’s taking over the Zin Valle Vineyards operation as co-owner and director of operations.
“Now that we’re a little bit older, we’re not as worried about missing out on Sixth Street and all the cool, hip restaurants in Austin,” he said. “We kept talking about it, and just kept coming back to this – like all roads pointed back.
“It’s a great opportunity for our family and to keep this business in the family – and stay close.”
Getting out of the Austin traffic will be another benefit.
“We have some things planned for this winery,” he said. “Hopefully, you know, to make it one of those go-to destinations in El Paso.
“We’d love to do more corporate events, lunches. I mean, we have this beautiful room here. We have our beautiful patio. We’re open to the general public on the weekends, so there’s a lot of opportunity.”
For now, Zin Valle is only open on weekends with live music on Sundays and available for special events during the week.
The 16-mile drive from Downtown El Paso also offers the chance to sample Zin Valle wines and to buy highly rated wines from Italy’s Fattoria Svetoni for $18 to $28 that sell for far more elsewhere, especially the Vino Nobile red that goes for $100 in New York City.
However, coronavirus cases have spread across Italy, and the entire country has been put on lockdown. So, for now, business across Italy is on hold.
