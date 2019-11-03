At times, he was mocked for his stature (he is 5 feet 6-1/2 inches), but if he ever found this wounding, he appears to have gotten over it. On Thursday, when one lawmaker, Alan Duncan, confessed in an affectionate speech to having referred to him as “Mr. Speaker Hobbit,” Bercow responded, “I would gently point out that a hobbit is a friendly creature.”
Bercow won the job at a time when Parliament was reeling from a scandal over the expenses claimed by lawmakers. But while he helped turn the page on that episode, he leaves while faith in Parliament is at a low ebb because of Brexit.
Last year there were calls for his resignation following a report about bullying and harassment in Parliament. Bercow also faced personal accusations of bullying, which he denied.
Of the nine lawmakers who hope to succeed him in an election scheduled for Monday, most say they would do things a little differently, and stay farther from the spotlight.
One candidate, Shailesh Vara, a Conservative, called Bercow a “playground bully” and said he had “tarnished the role of speaker.”
But as Bercow left Thursday, the focus was more on his zeal for reform, his efforts to make Parliament more open and family friendly and his support for LGBTQ rights. One lawmaker also praised the strength of Bercow’s bladder and his ability to sit through endless debates.
A somewhat more elevated tribute was paid by John Hayes, a veteran Conservative lawmaker. He described Bercow as “indefatigable, irrepressible, incomparable,” telling him that he had “brought theater to this place and life and art to your role.”
That brought a response rarely heard over the past decade from the speaker: “I am almost beyond words,” he said.