TJX Companies, a Fortune 500 company that owns popular retail stores like T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and HomeGoods, is expanding its presence in El Paso.
The company will build a 2 million-square-foot distribution center that will bring nearly 950 new jobs to the region, city leaders and economic development officials announced at a news conference Monday.
“(This announcement of) 950 new jobs, after the Amazon fulfillment center, while we’re still in the midst of the pandemic, is further proof of my commitment to rebuilding the economy,” El Paso Mayor Dee Margo said. “We worked on this project for two years, and I am grateful to everyone who brought this to fruition.”
The distribution center will be built near El Paso International Airport near the intersection of Global Reach Drive and George Perry Boulevard. Officials said the initial building phase will be a 1.6 million-square-foot facility, and the fully built center will be more than 2 million square feet.
The distribution center will help create 800 warehouse positions with a starting salary of $12.50 per hour, as well as managerial positions that start at more than $30 per hour.
The TJX center will be capable of supporting more than 240 inbound trucks, and Margo said a traffic study in the area will be conducted.
“This is a great announcement for our region, but we know there are still people that are hurting. There’s hope on the horizon, and we know we’ll lead the economic recovery not only in this country but in Mexico as well,” said Jon Barela, CEO of The Borderplex Alliance, the private sector group that promotes the economic development of the region.
TJX Companies owns 4,557 stores in nine countries, including several locations in El Paso and Las Cruces. The TJX portfolio includes Marshalls, HomeGoods and T.J. Maxx.
The company reported $6.7 billion in net sales in the second fiscal quarter of 2021, which was announced in August.
