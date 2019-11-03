More than 250 people sat together at one, long table under the stars in Downtown for “One Region One Table,” the annual fundraiser held by Progress321, a nonprofit leadership group for El Paso professionals.
Held in Convention Center Courtyard Plaza Oct. 26, guests enjoyed a 5-course meal prepared by chefs with ties to the region.
The featured chefs were: Esteban Escobar, an El Paso native who heads the kitchens at Wood Tavern and Southie in Oakland, California; Pablo Rivero of Ardeo and La Morin restaurants in Juárez; David Clawson of the Hotel Paso Del Norte; and Michael Diaz de Leon and Jorge Ortiz of the Taft + Diaz restaurant.