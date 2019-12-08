All of the $11.2 million raised from two foundations for One Fund El Paso will be dispersed by the end of the month, officials said.
The millions raised will be given directly to victims of the Aug. 3 mass shooting, including the families of the 22 who were murdered at the Cielo Vista Walmart.
Stephanie Karr, coordinator of One Fund El Paso, said the organization received 400 applications that are being verified by the group’s 15-person task force.
“It’s just phenomenal and much more than we anticipated,” Karr said.
There are four categories that the task force is determining how much to allot to each: families of the deceased, individuals who were hospitalized, individuals who were injured but not hospitalized and individuals present in the boundaries who had psychological trauma and sought treatment.
Karr said all 22 families of the deceased and all 26 individuals who were hospitalized applied for One Fund benefits.
Each of the 22 families of the deceased victims will receive the same amount, Karr said, and added that they expect to finish validating the applications this week.
Two organizations, the Paso Del Norte Community Foundation and El Paso Community Foundation, opened up donation portals on Aug. 3. Both organizations agreed to pool their funds in one place – One Fund El Paso – and Karr was brought in to coordinate the efforts.
One Fund is also contracting with the National Compassion Fund, an organization that helps communities and victims after a mass shooting.
Karr said the two foundations absorbed the administrative costs so everything donated could go directly to the victims.
“I think our local task force has been really thorough,” she said. “Each step has had unique challenges because none of us had done this before.”
The deadline to donate to One Fund was on Nov. 25. Karr said those interested in donating or helping can inquire about doing so at the El Paso United Family Resilience Center at 6314 Delta. The center is run by United Way.
Karr said there are also a few financial planners around El Paso that are offering their services for free to the families and victims.
“We know that distributing this money doesn’t solve everything for families and that recovery is a long process,” Karr said. “We want to make sure we continue that process.”
