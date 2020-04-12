El Paso Inc.’s report last week about a GC Services call center allegedly violating social distancing requirements for employees and deceiving a city inspection team, prompted more complaints and similar allegations about another call center, Alorica.
“Hello, I’m just reaching out regarding a call center that I work at, Alorica El Paso West on Belvidere St.,” an employee wrote Thursday, requesting anonymity. “They haven’t been respecting the social distancing either.
“They just told us one day that inspectors were there to keep a distance but after that, everything went back to normal. I have a baby at home and my parents are old and I wouldn’t like to have COVID-19 just because they don’t care enough to send us to work from home.”
An Alorica representative denied the allegations, saying in an email, “Our #1 priority is the health and well-being of our employees.”
Last week, El Paso Inc. reported that the managers at the GC Services call center at 1570 Lionel had sent every other employee on break before a city team inspected the areas where dozens worked for compliance with spacing and other requirements.
Repeated attempts to reach someone in GC Services’ management in El Paso or at the executive levels of GC Global’s headquarters in Houston have been unsuccessful.
But El Paso Inc.’s original source at GC Services’ Lionel Drive operation has reported that call takers are now working six feet apart.
“Yeah, we’re separated now,” she reported Thursday. “I know they could’ve started this when we knew we were going to be affected.”
However, El Paso Inc. has since received similar accounts of violations from call center workers with GC Services, Alorica and other companies in New Mexico and Arizona.
“When inspectors come, right away they start putting people on their lunches … so it looks like there’s room and that we’re following compliance,” an El Paso Alorica employee said in an email.
This email came from an employee with TLC Associates in Las Cruces who wrote that “they are breaking the same rules in their El Paso office as well as their Las Cruces office.
“I want to remain anonymous out of fear that I would lose my job, but something must be done,” his email continued. “A lot of people are at risk. They have already got rid of the cleaning crew.
“The building has not been sanitized, and they have been telling the employees that if they did not come to work, they are not only going to possibly lose their job, but that they also would not be eligible for unemployment.”
In an April 2 interview with El Paso Inc., Fire Marshal Lt. Robert Jones disclosed that the city’s COVID Compliance Task Force teams had conducted 7,300 work-place inspections in three weeks, but only issued two citations.
In response to follow-up questions from El Paso Inc. last week, the city reported the number of the teams’ site inspections has risen to 10,310, resulting in 639 warnings and nine citations.
Violating the city and county-wide requirements for six feet of distance between employees at businesses deemed essential is a Class B misdemeanor equivalent to a DWI and punishable by a fine of up to $1,000 and up to 6 months in jail.
Many if not most local governments across Texas have also imposed regulations requiring social distancing and the ready availability of germicide cleaning materials and after-hours work-site cleansings for employees’ safety.
The city denied El Paso Inc.’s request for disclosure of the names of the companies that were cited and advised the newspaper to seek that information by filing a Texas Public Information Act open records request.
But those information requests are handled by the El Paso city attorney’s office, which suspended responses to open record requests March 16 because the office would be working with a skeleton crew through April 17 as a precaution against the spread of COVID-19.
El Paso Inc. also asked for an explanation for how teams could have conducted 3,000 more site inspections in the week since the city reported having performed 7,300 inspections.
In response, the city released this statement: “The COVID Compliance Task Force is composed of 60 members that come from the Fire Dept. Fire Marshall’s Office, Environmental Services/Code Enforcement and the Health Dept.
“They are active 16 hours a day, 7 days a week. Additionally, some inspections/reports don’t require a large amount of time as a call center inspection, for example: gatherings at public areas that the compliance team can disperse quickly.”
Email El Paso Inc. reporter David Crowder at dcrowder@elpasoinc.com or call 630-6622.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.