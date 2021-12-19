Around the country, churches and other religious properties are going up for sale, and the pandemic has been a big part of the reason for the fall in church attendance and contributions that support pastors and pay the bills.
The trend was going before COVID-19 for a lot of reasons, but a pandemic that kept people at home, afraid to socialize or ordered not to, has made running churches harder.
El Pasoan Stan Okies, who heads Consultants of Real Estate, said his agency has sold 16 church properties since 2012.
“We’ve got a 17th under contract and an 18th for sale,” he said.
First Christian Church, a big, beautiful building at 901 Arizona near Downtown that was built in the early 1950s, is still in operation while listed for sale at $1.6 million.
The property under contract is the Sisters of Our Lady of Charity’s former convent that occupies one acre at 415 Glenwood and is priced at $689,000.
It is interesting if not surprising that more churches are not in serious trouble because of the loss of contributions they need to pay staff and the bills, Okies said.
“We sold three religious buildings over the last year and possibly a fourth that was partially the result of COVID,” Okies said. “All those that were prior to 2020 had nothing to do with the pandemic and everything to do with parishioners getting older and passing on.
“But their children were not brought up in the church and are not interested in attending. When you see a lot of white hair in the pews and you don’t see younger people there, you can’t expect that support to take place.
“If you don’t have continuity, you don’t have income, and if you don’t have income, you can’t support a brick-and-mortar church.”
That, evidently, is exactly what happened to Mount Hope Lutheran Church, which operated for 40 years across from Hanks High School on the Eastside at 9640 Montwood and closed in March, leading to its sale.
Demolition is now underway and plans call for a six-building retail center, The Shoppes at Eastridge, which is awaiting City Council approval of a change to commercial zoning.
Beatrice Hinkle and her husband attended Mount Hope and watched in dismay as the church struggled financially and theologically.
“I’m 66 and my husband is 71, but we were younger members,” she said. “It was a huge part of their lives, but things changed. The church was struggling financially.
“We moved here in 2017, and there was a young pastor who was about social justice. Members didn’t care about it. They were old white people who didn’t want to change.”
Hinkle didn’t know the church has been sold for commercial development, but she’s not surprised.
“COVID was the last nail in the coffin,” she said.
David McVey, First Christian Church’s interim pastor, cited Mark Twain’s defense that any suggestion of his church’s imminent demise is exaggerated and said First Christian is still up and running – though it has been on the market since September 2020.
“We’ve had some offers, but we haven’t had anything we felt was right,” he said. “There have been people who’ve looked at it with different ideas in mind besides a church.
“A lot of times when these churches sell, people buy the property and tear the building down and replace it with office space or apartments or something.”
He is confident that, one way or the other, First Christian will not be going away, though the building still has asbestos insulation that needs removal and there’s a lot of deferred maintenance needed.
“One thing I want to emphasize is that we are not closed,” McVey said. “We are open, and we are still very much involved in ministry and the congregation has life.
“We’re in transition, which is the best word that I can use from my perspective. The congregation is in transition.”
Meanwhile, the church is home to One Grub Community, a popular vegan restaurant that uses the church’s kitchen and the fellowship hall every day.
“Now we have church services online,” McVey said. “For over a year, we didn’t have services in the building at all.”
But, he concedes, “the building doesn’t work for the church that’s there now. It didn’t begin with the pandemic. Mainline churches in general have been declining, as have churches across the board.
“The pandemic just exacerbated things.”
Okies points to his own church, Abundant Living Faith Center, as an example of success today.
Abundant Living opened a new church on the Westside next to Interstate 10 several years ago and is now in the process of doing what no church has done in a very long time – moving Downtown.
The conversion of the former Tricky Falls Concert Hall at 209 S. El Paso Street into the newest Abundant Living is actually a restoration project. The church is bringing the 106-year-old building that Henry Trost designed back to what the Alhambra Theater looked like when it was new.
“We, like everyone else, were at a standstill because of COVID, but now we’re under construction again,” said Elena Delman, one of Abundant Living’s executive pastors. “We’re moving right along. It’s so awesome because they’re finding things that were original.
“We’re trying to keep as much the look from before when it was a theater. I can’t give you a date of completion, but it’s very exciting.”
As for attendance at Abundant Living’s east and west locations, Delman said, “the numbers are not the same as they were when COVID hit, but we’re doing awesome.
“We’re back to our regular schedules and events. We just had a women’s event, and the attendance at both churches was phenomenal. We’re blessed that our people are coming back.”
Email El Paso Inc. reporter David Crowder at dcrowder@elpasoinc.com or call (915) 630-6622.
