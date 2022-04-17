In an age of endless information available immediately, it still can be difficult to find the right resources, especially in a crisis.
The Village, a project created and run by the Junior League of El Paso, is bringing mental and physical health resources directly to the populations that need them the most.
“It’s kind of just taking all the things we need and taking it to the community or that venue so that we’re reaching people where they live and work,” said Wendy Lanski, president of Junior League of El Paso.
If you’ve driven down Mesa Street recently, you may have noticed a bright green truck parked off of Balboa. Formerly a Pepperidge Farm truck, it now transports everything needed for mental health respite and for community activities.
Lanski is usually the driver, and she said it is a lot easier than it looks to drive.
Julie Kallman, sustaining advisor to the Village, said the project first came from the Junior League’s Community Research and Impact committee as a response to the rising mental health challenges brought on by the Aug. 3, 2019, mass shooting and COVID-19.
“Junior League of El Paso is good about bringing people together – constituents, experts and volunteers,” Kallman said. “We may not be experts at mental or physical health, but we get those resources together.”
The Junior League is also working with four collaborative partners on the Village truck project: El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank, Paso del Norte Health Foundation, United Way of El Paso County and the city of El Paso’s Parks and Recreation Department.
Community partners on the project are Casa Auto Group and United Bank of El Paso del Norte.
The contents of the truck depend on where it’s going. Kallman said the truck has done eight events since September, including bringing resources to homeless women, food drives and the nonprofit’s annual fundraiser, A Christmas Fair.
The Village has also gone to different organizations to provide resources for employees, including El Pasoans Fighting Hunger. The next event, at University Medical Center of El Paso on May 10, will focus on mental health care for nurses and hospital staff.
“The ones that are giving the care have a lot of stress as well,” Lanski said.
At some events, the Village truck also brings along resources for yoga, meditation and art therapy.
There are more than 20 Junior League volunteers who work on the Village and other projects, Kallman said. The group fundraises for them through the Christmas fair. The 2019-20 fair brought in about $588,942, according to the Junior League’s annual report.
Lanski said that the resources the Village truck delivers are meant for everyone because feelings of stress are something everyone experiences.
“These resources are good for all of us, and we’re all in this together,” Lanski said.
More information about the Village truck and where it can go is available at jlep.org.
Email El Paso Inc. reporter Sara Sanchez at sesanchez@elpasoinc.com or call (915) 534-4422.
