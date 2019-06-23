Officials working on the El Paso Independent School District’s $669 million bond, the largest approved in the county’s history, are mostly optimistic about the upcoming work as projects enter year three.
They are also optimistic about the new project and bond-oversight leadership.
EPISD has spent $93.6 million, or 13%, of all the funds approved by voters in November 2016. Expenditures from that $93.6 million include construction, bond outreach, procurement and design. It also includes fees for Jacobs, the engineering firm overseeing most of the district’s bond projects.
Jacobs is responsible for overseeing $635.6 million in 2016 bond funds. To date, Jacobs has spent $49.8 million, or about 7.8%, of that funding.
Meanwhile, EPISD is responsible for about 11% of the bond projects, totaling $77.6 million. So far, EPISD has spent $43.8 million, or almost 57%, of
of that funding. EPISD is responsible for overseeing capital projects like bus fleet replacements, technology upgrades, new playgrounds at all elementary campuses and the renovation of Crockett Elementary.
There are 17 construction projects under the bond. Twelve of those projects are under construction, four are in the design phase and one is in procurement. No construction projects have been completed.
Officials with Jacobs said they believe all of their EPISD bond projects will be under construction by the end of 2019.
Carmen Arrieta-Candelaria, EPISD’s deputy superintendent for finance and operations, said nearly all of the project bids have been at or under budget. Still, some projects have required more funding, leading to a smaller pot of money to cover contingencies.
The funds set aside for contingencies make up 5% of the entire bond, or $29.9 million. So far, $22.2 million has been used, with officials forecasting needing an additional $10.2 million in allocations.
That leaves a deficit of $2.5 million in the bond program contingency.
Trustees in August 2018 approved an additional $15 million, the largest allocation from the contingency pot, for the new Northeast middle school, slated to be built on a piece of Fort Bliss property that EPISD will lease for $500 per year.
Allocations from the contingency have also been approved for Andress High, Bradley/Fannin and Burges High.
At a citizen’s bond advisory committee meeting last Monday, Arrieta-Candelaria said if EPISD is not able to finish all of the projects with bond funding, administrators will have to ask for maintenance tax notes, money from the general fund or significantly cut the scope of some projects.
Arrieta-Candelaria said she’s not too worried about the deficit in the bond contingency at this time because EPISD is generating revenue on interest from the bonds that can be applied to cover contingencies.
So far, EPISD has generated about $8.6 million in interest revenue from the 2016 bond, with $1.6 million of that going toward administrative expenses, including salaries, consulting costs and legal counsel related to the bond. An additional $379,000 in interest earnings was allocated toward technology projects under the bond.
That leaves about $6.6 million in interest revenue available, which Arrieta-Candelaria said could be applied to the contingency fund if needed.
“We’re able to turn that money and reinvest it in the program,” Arrieta-Candelaria said at the meeting.
Arrieta-Candelaria added that the interest funds cannot be used to expand the scope of bond work, but can be used to augment existing projects.
Most EPISD bond projects are slated to be completed by December 2021. But there are projects that have proven to be difficult.
Construction on Henderson, Jefferson High, Morehead/Johnson and Terrace Hills/Collins projects will finish after the December 2021 target date, according to a presentation given by Jacobs at the citizen’s bond advisory committee meeting.
Construction on Coronado High and the Hughey/Ross consolidation, now named Coach Wally Hartley PK-8, will finish in the first quarter of 2023, according to Jacobs.
Officials with Jacobs said students will be in new classrooms by that time, and the only remaining parts of the projects will be things like the demolition of old facilities, removal of portables, parking lots and some athletic upgrades.
The EPISD bond project faced a hurdle last year when two top officials overseeing bond work departed in October.
Carlos Gallinar, former executive director of facilities and innovative school construction for EPISD, left to start his own firm, named Gallinar Planning and Development. And Johnny Hibbs, former program manager for Jacobs, departed to work for Estes, McClure & Associates.
Gallinar was replaced by Irene Ramirez, who is now executive director of construction for EPISD. Ramirez has been with EPISD since 2017. She was previously at the city for more than 30 years and oversaw the San Jacinto Plaza project and retired from the city in 2015.
Hibbs was replaced by Jason Colley, a program manager for Jacobs.
Adam Pacheco, executive director of the El Paso Association of Contractors, said Colley has done a good job in his new role overseeing Jacobs’ work on the EPISD bond.
“He has done a very good job from what we’ve seen, getting the funding back on course,” Pacheco said. “He’s put everything back on track.”
Pacheco said members are generally optimistic about the direction of the EPISD bond, despite some initial hiccups.
“It’s good to know the bulk of their work is coming up,” Pacheco said. “Guys are happy knowing that starting in fall 2019 to 2021 there’s going to be a good deal of work.”
