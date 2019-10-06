On Nov. 5, El Pasoans will decide whether to approve a $413 million bond proposition for public safety projects, and voters in City Council’s District 3 will decide whether to keep the incumbent in a very unusual special election.
The public safety bond election will be a test of public confidence in City Hall, which is still trying to complete three major Downtown projects from the $473 million quality of life bond election in 2012.
Ron Martin, president of the El Paso Municipal Police Officer’s Association, said passing the proposition is important because the police and fire department projects it would finance are desperately needed.
“If this bond does not pass, the Police Department is in trouble,” Martin said. He plans to step down as union president on Oct. 19, resume his duties as a police sergeant and announce his candidacy for El Paso County sheriff.
The bond proposition would provide:
• $90.6 million for a new Police Department headquarters at a site yet to be decided to replace the building the department has occupied since 1988 in a converted Sears store built in 1947.
• $44.8 million for the renovation of four regional police command centers.
• $38.6 million for a new combined police and fire command center on the city’s far Eastside.
• $24.6 million for a new police regional command center Downtown to replace the current one built in 1894 and renovated in 1994.
• $19.9 million for a new police and fire training academy on the Scenic Drive site of the existing police academy, built in 1954.
• $3.3 million for new police cars.
The city projects that passage of the proposition would raise property taxes on a $100,000 home by $12 a year for the first six years and would then rise to $72 a year.
In the special city election for the District 3 city representative, incumbent Cassandra Hernandez is running to finish the term to which she was elected in 2017.
In a highly controversial decision in August, the city’s legal department determined that Hernandez had effectively resigned from office when a campaign volunteer accidentally posted a Facebook announcement that she was running for mayor, triggering Texas’ resign-to-run law.
Hernandez quickly admitted that she was thinking about running for mayor next year, but had made no decision. The announcement, she said, was posted by accident, without her knowledge or consent.
Nonetheless, a divided City Council voted to conduct a special election Nov. 5 to fill her seat. After initially saying Hernandez was ineligible to run for the office, City Attorney Karla Nieman determined that Hernandez could run to recover her seat.
Hernandez, 32, was the second to file as a candidate and now faces three opponents:
• Ana Dueñez, 62, a Ysleta school district trustee from 2013 to 2017, who has been president of the Lower Valley Neighborhood Association for the past 15 years.
• Robert “Brooks” Vandivort, 45, a business developer and project manager with Border Sol Industries, who has served three years on the City Plan Commission, including one year as chair in 2012.
• William “Will” Veliz, 25, a realtor and owner of Veliz Real Estate, who was appointed by the city manager to the Police and Fire Pension Board and also serves on the Zoning Board of Adjustment.
A 2012 Eastwood High School graduate, Veliz attended Texas Wesleyan, a small, private university in Fort Worth, where he played basketball, majored in psychology and minored in criminal justice.
“I moved back in 2016 and saw the potential in El Paso and was excited to take part in it, initially as a businessman and realtor,” he said. “I want to make an impact on my district and my community.”
Dueñez is a veteran volunteer who has worked closely with the city and successfully petitioned for the inclusion of a Riverside recreation center and library in the 2012 bond proposition.
“I wanted to show people we can have what we need,” she said. “Now we have a recreation center, library and senior center going up at Alameda and Carolina.”
She said she also campaigned successfully for the conversion of a troublesome ponding area to a park now known as Vocational Park.
“I want to get it renamed Cedar Grove Park for our neighborhood,” she said. “I want to help everybody. That’s what I do.”
Vandivort said he learned a lot about city government, neighborhoods and planning for the future while on the City Plan Commission.
“We need a voice to help execute that master plan as intended, to really try to get a hold of our city budget and spend money on operations and maintenance and not have to go out for bonds for those services.
“Everybody’s a fiscal conservative until they get elected. I don’t think we’re efficient in the way we spend our money, and I hear about it at every door from people who say, ‘Why are my taxes so high?’ ”
The election, he said, comes down to experience, and he has it.
Hernandez has stepped back into campaign mode and comes to the race with strong support from neighborhood associations.
She’s also won the endorsements of the police, firefighters and sheriff’s officers unions, which are usually accompanied by financial support.
On council, she has argued openly with Mayor Dee Margo and earned his enmity, which has cost her committee appointments that he revoked.
She’s often on the minority side of controversial votes and believes that’s OK.
“Just because you’re part of a majority doesn’t make you a leader,” she said. “I think people appreciate that I do my due diligence, that I am asking the right questions and that I am not rubberstamping everything brought to me.”
