El Paso’s unemployment rate stands at 3.7 percent, the lowest in almost 30 years, slightly above Texas but equal to the nation.
What could possibly be wrong with that?
Nothing, except that a lot of good paying jobs are going unfilled, creating a problem for hospitals that need nurses and medical technicians, homebuilders that need framers and trucking companies desperate for drivers.
Ray Adauto, executive vice president of the El Paso Association of Builders, can go on for a while, ticking off other kinds of good-paying jobs in the building trades that employers can’t fill.
“What we’re having a hell of a time finding are framers, people skilled with lumber and people who know what the right end of a saw is,” he said. “The other issue we have is El Paso builds a lot of rock walls because of the resources we have here.
“It’s a skilled labor that is imported more than anything else. But those people who have earned citizenship are getting harder to find, along with masonry and brick workers. We’re looking out of Dallas, Houston and Phoenix for those skills. That’s a big problem all over the country.”
There are various reasons for the situation, but Adauto pointed first to the oil fields of the Permian Basin in the Midland-Odessa area. Four hours east of El Paso, they beckon with offers of grueling work but lots of overtime and fat paychecks.
Truck drivers with a little experience and willing to work long hours can easily make $25 an hour plus overtime and get a signing bonus, and that’s on the low end.
One company, Balo Trucking out of Midland, is offering drivers $1,500 to $3,000 a week, and they’re not alone.
“In the past you could have somebody here in El Paso earning OK money,” Adauto said, “But then they started going out to the oil fields, and the oil fields took a lot of our skilled labor, like truck drivers.
“With them went the carpenters, the laborers who could lay cement, cement workers, tile guys – all of these, because the industry isn’t just pumping oil, it’s also creating office spaces for all the businesses that are there. So it’s been pretty tough.”
Another problem, he said, is that many young people aren’t interested in construction jobs that require training, though according to the National Association of Home Builders, “half of payroll workers in construction earn more than $47,290.”
Many employers offer on-the-job training for some jobs while other construction jobs require advanced education and licensing that come with significantly higher pay than college graduates might receive – and without student loan debt.
While some say today’s young adults aren’t interested in “real work,” Leila Melendez, chief operating officer at Workforce Solutions Borderplex in El Paso, disagrees. But she concedes that the younger generation may work differently.
“We’re seeing younger folks, students, taking on more gig work,” she said. “They’re working two jobs, not necessarily more than eight hours a day, but doing one thing and then doing another.
“I think that’s the direction of the labor market and workforce are going to be moving in – much more freelancing.”
But when it comes to construction work, Melendez said, “I think there’s a disconnect. I know we’ve had difficulty finding youths and even military members wanting to go into construction here. But what’s interesting is they will go into the oil fields.
“A lot of the transitioning soldiers out of Fort Bliss, or even some kids graduating high school here in El Paso, don’t want to work here in construction. But they’re willing to work construction in Midland because it’s that much more money.”
She added, “Right now, there are very few people going into construction because they don’t want to wait for training. If they’re going to do training, it’s got to be fast.”
To that end, she said, her agency is committed to working with the construction industry, trade unions and El Paso educational institutions to make training timelines more attractive.
Alma Aranda, Workforce Solution’s client services manager, said another problem is that El Paso isn’t growing – and the labor force is actually declining.
“We have the migration issue,” she said. “It’s no secret that El Paso has a brain drain.”
That is to say, a large percentage of El Pasoans who graduate from UTEP leave the city. And those who attend college elsewhere, don’t want to live in El Paso for a variety of reasons, including the availability of jobs and quality of life.
Changing that has been the mission of a succession of city councils going back to 2001 and much of the reason behind city government efforts to invest in quality of life projects and bring new businesses, attractions and industry to El Paso.
Yet another factor at work, Aranda said, is that the average family size in El Paso is also shrinking.
Last year, the Census Bureau estimated El Paso County’s population at 840,758. Compared to the 2010 census count of 803,511. That’s just a half-percent annual population growth – a third of the state’s rate over the same period.
If there is one group of people benefitting from the shortage of workers, it may be those who have gotten in trouble with the law and been sentenced to prison or county jail.
“We’re pretty deep in a project working on that because we’ve been lucky enough to have some employers who’ve been friendly to the criminal justice system,” Melendez said. “More and more, we’re finding employers who are saying, ‘We’ll take anybody.’”
