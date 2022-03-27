Desert Spoon Food Hub has started construction on the region’s first nonprofit grocery store in Central El Paso.
The nonprofit, which was started in 2015 to strengthen the local food system, held a groundbreaking ceremony Thursday. Desert Spoon Community Market, which is scheduled to open in November at 1714B E. Yandell Dr., will sell a variety of foods, including fruits and vegetables grown in the region.
“Farmers in the region are really a big part of this effort,” Patsy Stallworth, co-founder of Desert Spoon Food Hub, said in a statement.
The market will be open to all, and groceries will be discounted based on customers’ need for financial assistance. It is funded in part by the El Paso County Health Food Financing Initiative and the American Heart Association of El Paso, according to a news release.
Desert Spoon provides support services to small and mid-sized farms in the region. It also operates a warehouse and distribution center in Central and a subscription box service that delivers local produce to customers.
