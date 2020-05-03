Susan Goodell, CEO of El Pasoans Fighting Hunger, has faced a lot of challenges but none the likes of trying to run a food bank during a pandemic when thousands of people have been abruptly put out of work.
During the week, 6,000 to 7,000 cars are lining up every day on the street leading to the food bank at 9541 Plaza Circle in the Lower Valley to pick up 50 to 60 pounds of free boxed and bagged food.
Goodell said it adds up to 12 tractor-trailer loads bringing in 500,000 pounds of food a day, or 2.5 million pounds a week to feed 140,000 people a week.
Before the pandemic, the food bank only got two truckloads a day.
“With the closure of so many businesses and so many people sheltering in place, there’s been a huge uptick in the need for emergency food here in this community,” Goodell said. “The food bank has taken some pretty extraordinary measures to address that need.”
Normally, food from El Pasoans Fighting Hunger is also distributed through a network of soup kitchens, community and senior centers, shelters, pantries and schools.
“But with people not being allowed to congregate due to the shelter-in-place orders, those options are not viable,” she said. “So we established five large drive-thru distribution sites, strategically located around the city where we set up in a parking lot, and as cars drive through these distribution lanes, they pop their trunks open, and we put assorted food products in their trunks, and they just drive away.”
The food bank only has six tractor-trailers, and they can’t bring in 12 loads a day, so the nonprofit is having to hire other carriers and pay for them with donations coming in from the website or by mail.
“We’re thankful to have a $1 million challenge from the Hunt and Foster families and MountainStar Sports, and that has been incredibly helpful,” Goodell said.
The money from that challenge is close to the million-dollar mark. The city and county governments each contributed $100,000, but it will go fast, too.
Across the country, food banks are looking for the same products, and El Paso has some serious disadvantages.
“Most food banks have deeper pockets than we do,” Goodell said. “They’re able to buy the products that they need. Given that we’re such a young food bank, and we are located in a relatively poor community, we don’t have those kinds of deep pockets.
“We’re in real need of financial assistance. This is a huge undertaking for us. It’s a huge undertaking for any food bank, but particularly one that’s not even four years old.”
Among those pitching in at the food bank is Beto O’Rourke, the former El Paso congressman who made big runs for the U.S. Senate and U.S. president and who is now focusing a lot of his attention – and the attention of his political action committee – on food banks across Texas.
He and his wife, Amy, are volunteering at El Pasoans Fighting Hunger, which has become one of their few away-from-home activities together.
“You’re there with a few dozen other people, and though you can’t shake hands and you’re six feet apart and everyone’s wearing gloves and a face mask, you’re still interacting with other people and doing something with other people. And so there’s some joy that we take in that,” he said.
For now, he said, the PAC he formed to help elect Democrats in Texas, Powered by People, “is exclusively focused on fundraising for food banks across Texas and raising volunteers for these food banks,” he said.
Email El Paso Inc. reporter David Crowder at dcrowder@elpasoinc.com or call (915) 630-6622.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.