As El Paso attracts more gyms and fitness clubs, especially those that target wealthier suburban neighborhoods, a New York-based chain is looking to take a different path into the El Paso market.
Blink Fitness says it plans to expand into El Paso with as many as nine gyms, beginning in older neighborhoods in the Downtown area or South-Central that are often overlooked.
“We have a good positioning in urban Downtown locations,” said Thomas Flaherty, president of franchising at Blink Fitness. “We were born in New York City, so we started in the city.”
Typically, the company’s gyms occupy 12,000 to 15,000 square feet of retail space and employ 15 to 20 people.
“El Paso is a great market for us in many respects,” Flaherty said. “My daughter owns a house in El Paso and is in the Army there, so I know the market pretty well. I also worked there in a prior job with Papa Johns Franchising.”
The company, which describes itself as a quality, value-based fitness concept, has more than 95 locations nationwide and recently pushed into Texas with gyms in Houston and Dallas. It is known for its low-cost memberships that start at $15.
The company’s plans to expand into the El Paso market are in the early stages, and Flaherty said they are looking for a local franchise partner. There is no timeline for when the first gym might open.
“We have had conversations with well-qualified groups but no one has been signed,” he said.