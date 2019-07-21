The city of El Paso now has more options to speed up court cases regarding dilapidated buildings that are a threat to public safety.
Two bills signed into law last month, HB 36 and SB 254, give more leeway for entities to recommend a receiver in court cases against property owners with building code violations. They also let judges have discretion to expedite cases involving buildings that pose a safety hazard to the public.
In a city like El Paso, where some buildings in the heart of the city have fallen into disrepair after years of neglect, officials say the bills could be a boost for neighboring properties and a catalyst for economic development in Downtown and beyond.
“There has been a lot of investment made by businesses, the city and nonprofits in our downtown,” said Rep. Lina Ortega, who co-authored the legislation. “Nobody wants to have a building they’re next to that’s falling apart. It brings down values and doesn’t attract new businesses.”
Senate Bill 254 gives the city more options on who can qualify to be appointed as a receiver for dilapidated buildings that pose a public safety threat and are in violation of city ordinances. House bill 36 allows judges to expedite court cases involving dilapidated or substandard buildings.
“Historically we’ve had some difficulty in addressing buildings in our downtown that were not being taken care of,” said Karla Nieman, El Paso city attorney. “These bills simplify the process by shortening the time frame that a property owner can take in court.”
Nieman said the appointment of a receiver would be the result of a lawsuit and is not something the city can do on its own accord.
The city will now be able to recommend an individual be appointed as a receiver even if that person does not have a demonstrated record of rehabbing buildings, and courts will be able to appoint nonprofits or “an individual with a demonstrated record of rehabilitating properties” as receivers on properties in litigation.
Previously, cities could only appoint an individual with a demonstrated record as a receiver. Nieman said widening the scope helps isolated urban communities like El Paso find someone to take on the job.
“Since we’re so isolated from the rest of the state, it’s hard to find people that have that track record,” Nieman said. “We wanted the ability to show the court that even if this person doesn’t have the track record, they should appoint the receiver.”
To qualify for a receiver, the property has to be found in violation of city code and the property owner must be first notified of the infractions. A public hearing on the property also must be conducted.
A receivership is one of the last options used to get the property owner to rehab the building, Ortega said.
Property owners are given time to fix code violations. If those infractions are not fixed, the case goes to the city’s Building and Standards Commission, which works with the owner to fix the problems. If the problems are not addressed, the case ends up in court and the city can ask for the appointment of a receiver.
“Normally the city does everything they can for the property owner to collect the problem,” Ortega said. “Sometimes that doesn’t happen, and you have to take further steps.”
Nieman said the city was prompted to seek the legislation after its years-long dispute with controversial El Paso businessman Billy Abraham, who formerly owned a large portfolio of historic but crumbling buildings in Downtown.
“Despite all the attempts to have him remedy those buildings, we weren’t getting anywhere with him,” Nieman said.
Abraham filed for bankruptcy in 2018 and most of his properties have been sold to new owners. That outcome, Nieman said, was fortuitous but unlikely to happen again in other cases.
