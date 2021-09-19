A new initiative at the Medical Center of the Americas aims to strengthen and diversify the region’s representation in the global supply chain.
On Wednesday, the MCA Foundation announced the launch of the Devise Product Realization Hub. The program is funded through the U.S. Economic Development Administration.
The Devise hub is housed at the Cardwell Collaborative building in Central El Paso. And its services for entrepreneurs, startups, suppliers and manufacturers include product research, design and development, project management and manufacturing support. It will also help companies navigate regulations and conduct market assessments.
The MCA Foundation’s partners include Fab Lab of El Paso, BIO El Paso-Juárez and the Texas Manufacturing Assistance Center at UTEP.
Emma Schwartz, president of the MCA Foundation and CEO of BIO El Paso-Juárez, said that while the region is a powerhouse for manufacturing, it still lags in areas like product research and development.
“Until we can grow our own innovations and develop our own products, we will not be able to integrate our local supply chain and eventually we will lose our competitiveness,” Schwartz said.
Schwartz said the MCA Foundation and others have been talking about creating something like the Devise hub for years.
Jackie Butler, senior director of operations for the MCA Foundation, said the mission of the Devise hub is to help innovators and manufacturers scale the production of their products, especially in the medical technology industry.
“We hope to empower existing manufacturers to become integrated with research and design and product development opportunities here in the community by providing educational resources and opportunities for training and upscaling that are so necessary within this highly regulated industry,” Butler said.
The product development lab manager established at the Cardwell Collaborative will be able to provide 3D modeling, materials selection, prototyping, testing, technical writing review and regulatory process assistance, said Philip Morton, product development lab manager at the MCA Foundation.
“Our big goal is really to offer additional engineering resources to establish companies, entrepreneurs and startups,” Morton said. “If you need another engineer, another pair of hands to develop a product, to work on other projects to help you grow, that’s what we’re looking to do.”
Last week’s announcement is part of a longtime effort by the MCA Foundation and local leaders to develop a sprawling medical and biomedical research campus in the heart of El Paso.
The Cardwell Collaborative building includes 60,000 square feet with room for biomedical research. The MCA has also worked to bring more clinical trials and testing to the region.
Tenants within the MCA footprint include Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso, University Medical Center and El Paso Children’s Hospital, as well as local high schools like Jefferson and Silva, the city’s public health department and a Veterans Affairs wellness center.
For more information on the Devise program and to register for upcoming information sessions, go online to MCAmericas.org/innovation/devise.
Email El Paso Inc. reporter Sara Sanchez at sesanchez@elpasoinc.com or call (915) 534-4422.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.