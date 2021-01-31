Far East El Paso continues to see growth and new development, including the opening of a dental practice on the corner of Zaragoza and Rich Beem.
The practice, 915 Smile Studio, is owned and operated by Tracy Le, D.D.S., a Vietnam immigrant and a proud U.S. Army wife. Le and her husband relocated to El Paso three years ago after being stationed in Washington and California.
“We fell in love with El Paso,” Le said. “My husband and I had no idea how living here would be. We discovered everyone is so friendly, and we also got to meet many other military families.”
When Le was just 2 years old, she and her family came to the United States. They settled in San Jose, California, and became U.S. citizens. Now 29, Le has a bachelor’s degree in molecular biology and a doctorate in dental surgery from the University of California San Francisco. While studying there, she took part in community service programs, and went on a dental mission trip to Guatemala.
Le said her practice will meet the needs of the fast-growing far East El Paso community, and help address the shortage of dental providers in the Sun City.
According to the website of the Woody L. Hunt School of Dental Medicine, which is part of Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso, the city has one dentist for every 5,482 residents. Nationally, the average is one dentist for every 2,075.
Far East El Paso is growing fast, Le said, and she wanted to build from the ground up. She also wanted to make a difference in how people think about dental care.
“As a child, I always dreaded going to the dentist, and that motivated me to redefine the typical dental experience and change the way people experience dental care,” she said.
“Sometimes it seems faster to go to Juárez for our cleanings than to make an appointment here in El Paso,” said Melissa Rodriguez, who lives in far East El Paso. “Now that there’s an office nearby, and because of COVID-19, I’m considering making the move because it’s seems safer and more convenient.”
Because of the pandemic, Le said she faced many challenges while starting her new business, including long wait times for inspections and permits, shortages of personal protective equipment and disinfecting supplies, and city-wide shutdowns. But she said those obstacles never changed her motivation.
“It’s all about mindset,” she said. “We never imagined we would open in the middle of a pandemic, but we took it day by day and learned to embrace the challenges. Ultimately, my team and I are beyond grateful for the trusts and opportunities the community had given us.”
To show her support for the community, Le has partnered with a local non-profit, the El Paso Center for Children. With every new patient, her practice will donate $5 to the center to purchase new books for children in El Paso.
“We are excited to partner with 915 Smile Studio,” said Claudia Orozco, the center’s partnership outreach specialist. “Together, our goal is to reach and assist as many families as possible.”
