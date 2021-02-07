New airline arrives at airport

Boutique Air began providing non-stop service from El Paso International Airport to Carlsbad and continuing service to Albuquerque or connecting to Dallas-Fort Worth on twice-daily flights Feb. 2. Passengers will receive concierge-style service similar to private flying from check-in to landing, flying on an eight-seat King Air 350 or Pilates PC-12. Boutique Air, a San Francisco-based airline founded in 2007, has agreements with United Airlines and American Airlines to connect to flights in their network.
