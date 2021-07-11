Dr. Akshay Gupte came a long way to reach El Paso and University Medical Center, where he is part of an elite team of seven neurosurgeons who can fix what is wrong in the most precious and mysterious parts of the human body.
Gupte, 38, is a brain surgeon whose educational journey began in 2001 at the Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences in Karad, India, a city that is 180 miles from the nation’s capital of Mumbai and a little smaller than El Paso.
His studies and fellowships continued at the University of Minnesota Medical School where he started into general medicine but found a research mentor who was a neurosurgeon, Dr. Aviva Abosch.
“I started doing research with her and liked her work, her ethics and the way she would handle patients and herself,” Gupte said. “It was inspiring to me, and I wanted to be like her.
“She was the reason I got interested in neurosurgery.”
Abosch is now chair of the new Department of Neurology at the University of Nebraska Medical Center College of Medicine.
In 2018, Gupte took a position at El Paso County’s University Medical Center where his specialty became complex spine issues, including spinal cord and brain tumors.
“Everybody has back and neck problems at some point in their life, and unfortunately when it’s beyond managing by the primary care physicians, physical therapy and injections, they need something more,” he said. “That’s when we step in.”
Not surprisingly, the 649 neurosurgeons practicing in Texas are the fewest among medical specialties, with the most, 10,191, being in internal medicine followed by 5,664 in emergency medicine, 5,049 in family medicine, and 4,926 in anesthesiology, according to the Texas Medical Board.
The medical board’s figures also show that out of the 84,177 licensed physicians in Texas, there are 16 neurosurgeons practicing in El Paso County, 31 in Travis County, 49 in Bexar County, 61 in Dallas County and 119 in Harris County.
Asked how, living in Minnesota, he found his way to the county hospital in El Paso, he said he happened to know a couple of neurologists who worked at UMC.
“When I was getting out of my training, they reached out to me and wanted to see if I would come in for an interview,” he said. “Out of respect for them I said I’ll meet you guys and take a look.”
Maybe it was the lack of snow and the sunshine, but Gupte liked what he saw that summer at UMC and in the community.
“We see a lot of patients from the community, and when you do good work, word gets out and we’re seeing more patients that way,” Gupte said. “We have six full-time neurosurgeons and one full-time pediatric neurosurgeon – the largest contingent of neurosurgeons in the region.”
One story that has gotten attention in El Paso was told in a podcast produced by UMC’s public affairs officer, Ryan Mielke, about a woman named Christine who started having excruciating pain in the back of her head.
The condition is known as trigeminal neuralgia and the woman had arrangements last year to fly to New York for surgery, but COVID-19 kept that plane from taking off.
“It used to be called the ‘suicide disease’ because the pain people experience is so excruciating that people have killed themselves rather than live with it,” Gupte said. “They can’t eat because the pain is so bad, and they start losing weight and get dehydrated.
“We’re trying to get the word out that we are able to take care of these problems, and we have seen patients come to us.”
One day last year, Christine went to UMC’s emergency room for help with the pain, and one of the doctors Gupte works with recognized her symptoms and contacted him.
Gupte told her she didn’t have to go to New York and determined that there was a sensitive nerve deep in the back of her brain that was being pushed with every heartbeat by a tiny, throbbing blood vessel. That was causing her pounding pain.
He describes the cure as elegant and involves creating a small Teflon cushion “that goes between the artery and the nerve, separating the two.” And he was able to convince Christine that he could take care of her.
“I offered her the operation, and she did extremely well,” Gupte said.
Christine tells the story in a podcast that Mielke and his team produced for UMC’s “Better Health in The Borderland” last September.
“And hearing that, we had another patient who came to me recently with the same problem,” he said. “I did her surgery, and she’s been doing fantastic.
“So far, I’ve done close to 10 operations for this problem, and I have two more patients waiting to get this operation done.”
