Project ARRIBA celebrated its 20th anniversary during its annual dinner and fundraiser Oct. 1 at the El Paso Convention Center in Downtown.
More than $42,500 was raised at the event to support the Jim R. Phillips Endowment Fund, which provides scholarships to students pursuing four-year nursing degrees at the University of Texas at El Paso.
The dinner, sponsored by WestStar Bank, was attended by more than 200 people.
Former UTEP President Diana Natalicio, who was named one of Time magazine’s 100 most influential people in the world in 2016, was the keynote speaker at the fundraiser.
Project ARRIBA is an El Paso-based economic development initiative that provides high-skilled training for El Pasoans who need jobs that pay a family-sustaining wage.