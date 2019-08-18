Last month, the certified tax rolls released by the El Paso Central Appraisal District surprised the city and other taxing jurisdictions because commercial, industrial and multifamily property values were lower than last year.
The loss in the taxable value of commercial and industrial property was $184 million in the city’s case, holding the city’s $35.7 billion overall tax base to a 1.3% increase this year.
“In over a decade, I’ve never seen commercial values go down,” Robert Cortinas, the city’s chief financial officer, told El Paso Inc., adding that those property categories typically rise in value by nearly 3%.
It turns out that the value of commercial, industrial and multifamily properties didn’t actually decline this year compared to last. They went up, as expected.
But to protect the city from the impact of pending valuation challenges, the CAD applied a $1.2 billion or 3.2% reduction in value to the certified tax base, said David Stone, the CAD’s assistant chief appraiser.
Specifically, he said, the value reductions were intended to buffer the city, county and school districts from the future valuation losses that will likely result from cases pending before the Appraisal Review Board or in court and other challenges that haven’t been filed yet.
Taxing jurisdictions sometimes have to reimburse millions of dollars to major industries that go to court to fight the valuation of their properties and win, creating budget problems for local governments and schools.
“Some CADs don’t do anything,” Stone said. “They’ll say it’s a budget thing. You’re going to have to pay tax refunds for this much. Are you going to budget for it and wait till it hits you two years out or worry about it then?
“How long did the Western Refining case drag on before it finally got settled? Three years or something.”
Stone said the CAD has applied reductions in the neighborhood of 1.2% in previous years with the knowledge of the city and El Paso school district.
Cortinas said he was aware of the smaller reductions and understood why the CAD was making them. But he didn’t know the reduction would be as high as 3.2% this year.
“It was a pretty dramatic change compared to what they gave us in the past – that’s one issue,” Cortinas said. “The other is that all I really wanted to have was a better understanding of it, to be provided with more information on how they got to where they came up with that percentage.”
Asked if he approves of the measures the CAD took, Cortinas said he’s taking a wait-and-see stance.
“We’ll find out in six to eight months from now when tax payments come in,” he said. “If they discounted those values too much, we’ll collect a lot more in taxes than what’s built into the budget right now.
“That isn’t a bad thing; I can admit that.”
El Paso city Rep. Cassandra Hernandez said she understands the CAD is “erring on the side of caution” because it faced some 800 court cases last year challenging its property values
El Paso Inc. initially disclosed the unexpected declines in commercial and industrial values in the certified valuations that CAD released July 17, resulting in CAD officials going to the city, county and El Paso Independent School District to explain what they had done.
“I think their response was satisfactory,” Hernandez said. “It makes sense to me. Could it have been done with more notice? Absolutely.”
But El Paso County Commissioner Vince Perez, who is also a member of the CAD board, has spent hours looking into CAD’s documents and is not satisfied with the agency’s actions, explanations or its ability to defend its valuations.
“I don’t think the CAD has done a good job of explaining this,” he said.
