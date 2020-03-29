Mount Franklin Foods, the parent company of Sunrise Confections, Hospitality Mints and Azar Nut Company, has made another acquisition.
In an effort to capitalize on the popularity of protein powders and healthier-for-you baking ingredients, the company has acquired the assets and book of business from ARRO Food Processing Division in Hodgkins, Illinois, and ARRO Ingredients Division in Chicago.
The new company is named Element Food Solutions LLC and employs 123 people full time, in addition to a large temporary workforce. It will operate as an independent business unit under Mount Franklin Foods.
The purchase price was not disclosed, but the deal includes a 600,000-square-foot facility and distribution center, dedicated bulk ingredient blending and transfer, as well as packaging solutions for the bake mix, powdered beverage, and cereal/trail mix/nut categories.
Mount Franklin Foods, which employs about 4,000 people, has been on the hunt for deals over the past three years. Executives say they were pursuing two other deals before the pandemic disrupted the economy.
Now those deals are on hold, said Mount Franklin Foods chief executive Enrique Grajeda, who took the helm of the company in July 2019.
“We are strong and are going to be able to make adjustments,” Grajeda said. “Our main concern is supporting our employees and families and our business continuity.”
Employees who do not have to come into work, including Grajeda and the rest of the employees at its headquarters, are working from home at least until April 10.
The pandemic has been a mixed bag for the company’s business. While sales of its candy and snacks have increased, its foodservice division has taken a hit as people stay home and avoid restaurants. That division has experienced a 20% to 30% reduction in sales orders, according to Grajeda.
Email Robert Gray at rsgray@elpasoinc.com.
