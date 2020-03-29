While unemployment is taking off in El Paso because of the coronavirus crisis, home mortgage holders won’t have to worry about foreclosure or other adverse actions by lenders – for now.
The Federal Housing Finance Agency announced that Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac will be offering mortgage forbearance to owners of some multifamily properties if they hold off on evicting tenants for not paying the rent.
Fannie and Freddy have also suspended foreclosures for 60 days.
And the Texas Public Utility Commission voted Thursday to prohibit utilities from cutting off electricity or water service to soften the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mortgage lenders in El Paso are working with homeowners whose income has fallen because they or family members can’t work under the city and county shelter-in-place orders that took effect last week.
“We’re not evicting anybody,” said Irma Aguilar, a vice president at Rocky Mountain Mortgage Co., which has 9,400 mortgage loans in El Paso. “The last thing we want is to foreclose, especially with the circumstances now.
“It’s hard for a family if they’re used to both working and all of a sudden, one or both of them are at home, and they’re not getting unemployment. They need to call us or email us, but all foreclosures are going to stop until further notice.”
Specifically, Aguilar said, Rocky Mountain will offer a payment plan on a one-to-one basis, depending on the homeowner’s situation.
So far, she said, there have been few drop-ins but telephone inquiries have picked up.
Wells Fargo spokesman Michael King said they’re working with mortgage holders, as well as customers with student or auto loans and credit card debt.
“We’re also working with our small-business customers,” he said.
The company has cut back on operating times at most branches to 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.
“We’re also encouraging our customers to use online, mobile and ATM options,” a company statement said. “The financial services provided by Wells Fargo are critical and essential to the stability of our economy and the financial wellbeing of our customers and communities.
“We are in close contact with local authorities, including public health officials, and will return to normal business operations when possible.”
Another major lender, Bank of America, is working with clients on a case-by-case basis.
“Mortgage clients with hardships arising from coronavirus can defer payments to the end of their loan, or sooner if they choose to,” a company statement said. “However, clients do need to contact us to discuss their particular situation.
“We’re also creating an online form mortgage clients can use to request deferred payments based on hardship caused by the impact of the coronavirus and are working to have that online within the next few days.”
