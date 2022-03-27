Many businesses are finding fewer workers and facing staff shortages two years into the pandemic. But for some former employees, it’s an opportunity to become their own bosses.
“It gave these individuals time to think about what they want to do with the rest of their lives and careers,” said Audrey Marrufo, training coordinator with the Small Business Development Center at EPCC. “Did they want to be their own boss? Were they looking for flex for family time?”
There was a nearly 12% increase in new business applications in El Paso between 2019 and 2020, a trend that continued through 2021, according to a recent report by Austin-based Self Financial.
Analyzing data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the financial technology firm found that, in 2019, the El Paso metropolitan area received 5,751 new business applications. In 2020, that number increased to 6,436 applications.
Marrufo said the Small Business Development Center, which is funded through the U.S. Small Business administration and housed at EPCC, has seen an increase in the number of entrepreneurs seeking help to start small businesses during the pandemic, especially in the early days.
“It’s a necessity to earn an income. If it’s a hobby they had or a business idea they always wanted to start, it came into play,” Marrufo said. “Starting a business is challenging. The successful ones have to be creative, think outside of the box and step up, especially when there’s a niche in the market they need to fill.”
Marrufo said the center has had a handful of people come through their doors who quit their jobs to start a new business. They’re urged not to rush into anything.
“It does take a while to start a business. We don’t want our clients to rush into it. The ones that do, they have the capital already to do that,” Marrufo said. “We want them to plan out and make sure they’re strategically set.”
Andrea Andujo, co-owner of Weirdough’s Bakery & Cafe at 2900 N. Mesa near UTEP, said it’s been difficult to open a brick-and-mortar business during the pandemic.
“Offices with the city were closed and wouldn’t take in-person. You had to email things, and if you ever had any questions about filling out forms, it was kind of up in the air,” Andujo said. “Especially since it was my first time owning anything, everything was a big question mark.”
Andujo said her business partner and Weirdough’s co-owner, Bianca Owens, lost her job at a business that was formerly at the Weirdough’s location.
The business closed during the pandemic, and the owners wanted to sell. Andujo and Owens had previously been running an at-home baking businesses online, Andujo said.
“Her and I had been planning to open something for ourselves, so it became an opportunity that opened up around the same time,” Andujo said.
Cindy Ramos-Davidson, CEO of the El Paso Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, said nationwide there were nearly 5.4 million new business applications filed in 2021.
“That’s the most in any year on record. That’s huge,” she said. “They want to work for themselves, want to be employer-based, name their own nickel, hire who they want to hire. On one side it’s great, on the other side it’s not as easy to own a business.”
In El Paso, Ramos-Davidson said there’s been a 27% jump in the number of new businesses seeking help from the Hispanic chamber’s women’s business center.
Ramos-Davidson said they include businesses that were started after the owner did not want to face pandemic-related furloughs or businesses that have retooled to adapt to demand and market changes.
Businesses have also boosted their e-commerce abilities throughout the pandemic, she said.
“It’s a dynamic force for entrepreneurship,” Ramos-Davidson said. “They’re tapping into some resources that are free, affordable, and can access massive customer marketplaces.”
