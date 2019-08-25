UMC disputes Trump claim that doctors left operating room to see him because of ‘love’ for president
The University Medical Center of El Paso on Thursday officially disputed a claim made by President Trump that doctors left the operating room in order to see him during his recent visit to the hospital.
Woman in U-Haul leads police on high-speed chase in Northeast El Paso that included gunfire
A woman driving a U-Haul rental truck led state troopers on a high-speed chase that included gunfire along the streets of northeast El Paso before a local business owner intervened, triggering a crash to end the ordeal.
Man injured in gunfire near El Paso High School; police search for teenage shooter
A man was injured in a shooting near El Paso High School on Thursday evening, prompting the abrupt interruption of a football scrimmage game as police searched the area for the shooter.
How was the Walmart shooting suspect’s legal defense team
selected?
The suspect has some experienced attorneys prepared to fight his case once it moves forward. ABC-7 received many comments from El Pasoans who questioned the appointment of two attorneys, who have both gained recognition for their skills in the courtroom, to his defense team.
Suicide watch: Here’s a look at the Walmart shooting suspect’s jail experience
ABC-7 has now received new, detailed information about the suicide watch involving Patrick Crusius at the jail in Downtown El Paso.
‘God protected me’: Elderly Walmart shooting survivor talks about coming face-to-face with gunman
“Well my question is, why did he not kill me? Because he could have done it, the same as the couple next to me. Why the only answer is, well, God protected me. He did not want me there yet. I have not been able to cry. Right now, my tears are coming down.”
