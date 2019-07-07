Woman shot, killed by El Paso SWAT during standoff was armed with pellet gun
A woman shot and killed by the El Paso police SWAT team during a standoff at the Texas Health and Human Services offices was armed with a pellet gun, authorities said Thursday.
Firefighter hurt, 15 residents displaced from massive blaze on Paisano in South-Central El Paso
A firefighter was injured battling an overnight fire near Downtown that left 15 people homeless, according to officials. Massive flames lit up the night skies around 1 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Paisano and Virginia Street in South-Central El Paso.
Las Cruces police offer new details on last month’s shootout that killed man, wounded 3 officers
Las Cruces police chief Patrick Gallagher offered new details Wednesday on a shootout last month near the Home Depot in which a man was killed and three law enforcement officers were injured.
Presidential candidate Sen. Cory Booker makes Juárez-El Paso border crossing with migrants
Democratic presidential candidate Cory Booker of New Jersey escorted a group of asylum-seeking migrants across the U.S.-Mexico border on Wednesday afternoon.
Fort Bliss soldier struck at east El Paso car lot dies from injuries
A Fort Bliss soldier shopping for a vehicle at an east El Paso car lot has died of his injuries. He was one of several people struck by an out-of-control car, police said Tuesday.
Migrants told to drink from toilet at El Paso border station, members of Congress allege
Two prominent members of Congress dropped a bombshell accusation after visiting El Paso area border stations on Monday, claiming that agents told migrants in need of water to drink from the toilet. The Border Patrol denied the charge hours later.