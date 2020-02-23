El Paso churchgoers undergo active shooter training, told bowing heads in prayer can make them a target
Churchgoers at the Bethel Church of God learned how to defend themselves against an active shooter Thursday evening. The safety seminar was led by Jimmy Meeks, a retired police officer and church minister.
Mother of young El Paso girl stabbed at McDonald’s speaks out — angered that her daughter is ‘going through all this’
Lesley De La Rosa said Thursday that she is outraged that the accused stabber had a long criminal history and was out on the streets on what is called a “personal recognizance bond” at the time of the attack.
Nationwide survey shows most Americans are worried about election fraud — here’s what El Paso County is doing to combat interference
Many say they feel this way because of fears over cybersecurity and foreign interference.
This El Paso school has gotten rid of homework altogether, find out why
It is the only campus that’s part of the El Paso Independent School District to do so.
If not for NMSU, 2020 Democratic presidential contender Peter Buttigieg might never have been born
His parents might never have met, married and later given birth to the son who would grow up to become a presidential contender.
