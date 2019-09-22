El Paso shooting widower
now homeless
ABC-7 has learned Anthony Basco, the man who gained national and international attention for inviting the public to his wife Margie Reckard’s funeral, is now living on the streets. Margie was shot and killed in the Aug. 3 shooting rampage at the Cielo Vista Walmart. He is now living in a donated SUV.
Girl bullied and assaulted on video
leads to parent’s outrage at Montwood High School administrators
A Socorro Independent School District parent wants significant change after her daughter was physically assaulted by a bully.
Sunland Park Fire Chief Andres
Burciaga indicted on felony
embezzlement charges
Sunland Park Fire Chief Andres Burciaga Jr. was indicted by a grand jury in Las Cruces on Thursday for allegedly embezzling more than $500. It is a 4th degree felony offense.
El Paso Sheriff’s detention officer
identified as accused gunman
arrested in ‘road rage’ case
Police say it started with a honked horn at a stoplight and ended with gunshots being fired, and now officials tell ABC-7 the man behind bars as a result of that “road rage” incident is, ironically, a jail detention officer.
FBI boosts reward to $15,000
The Federal Bureau of Investigation announced it is boosting a reward being offered in an effort to find the arsonist who burned three Catholic churches in west El Paso over the summer.
El Paso man convicted of
manslaughter for 3 deaths
A former El Paso boxer charged in the killings of three people while driving drunk and speeding on Christmas Eve in 2014 was convicted by a jury Thursday night.
Ownership dispute over LBJ letter
ensnares EPISD, Bowie alum
A 1966 Bowie High School graduate is trying to get back a shadow box containing a letter from President Lyndon B. Johnson, as well as a commemorative Chamizal medal.
Unauthorized trash and recycling
bins in El Paso? There’s a new fee for that
The city of El Paso Environmental Services Department has announced a $25 fee to pick up unauthorized gray and blue bins starting Oct. 1.
Secret Service warns of
counterfeit money
The U.S. Secret Service issued a warning Tuesday to businesses and residents throughout the borderland about a significant rise in counterfeit money circulating in the region.
About 400 protest white supremacy
Escorted by police, close to 400 people — some from as far away as Colorado — gathered in Downtown and raised their voices against white supremacy and what they say are unjust policies from the current administration.
For more from our news partner, go online to KVIA.com.