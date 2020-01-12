Doctors tell Texas lawmakers at El Paso hearing that hatred, not mental illness often, fuels mass shooters
The Texas House of Representatives committee on Mass Violence Prevention and Community Safety heard public testimony Thursday at UTEP from people directly impacted by the Aug. 3 mass shooting.
El Paso police release video of man sought as possible witness in unsolved September murder
The victim, 63-year-old Chester Charles Woodward, was found on the ground lying next to a bus bench at the Sun Metro stop at Stanton Street and Cincinnati Avenue on Sept. 18.
‘What is Jeopardy!’?
As highest earning contestants face off, Borderland fans flex their trivia muscle.
San Elizario sets aside field with flowers meant to attract bees
The city of San Elizario is working on a number of farming related projects.
‘You leave many others suffering’
An El Paso man who lost his girlfriend and her son in a crash urges no drunk driving.
UTEP professor’s trip home lands her near epicenter of Puerto Rico earthquakes
Ivonne Santiago, an engineering professor at UTEP, was an eyewitness to a series of quakes that may have caused $3.1 billion in damages.
Blood supply critically short in Borderland
Vitalant, formerly United Blood Services, the nonprofit blood bank serving the local community in the El Paso and Las Cruces area, has declared a critical shortage of blood.