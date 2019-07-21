Search is on for ‘endangered’ El Paso mom who disappeared after concert date
El Paso police issued a missing person alert late Thursday night for a 29-year-old mother they described as “endangered” after she vanished this past weekend. Friends and family of Erika Gaytan told ABC-7 she was last seen on July13 while on a date at a concert at the El Paso County Coliseum.
Parents protest school closures
Summer vacation is here, and three EPISD schools have closed as the district consolidates student bodies to have more efficient schools. But one group of parents is adamant the closures are bad for their families. EPISD says the schools merging will save about $1 million a year.
Apollo 11 moon landing sparked El Paso
astronaut Danny Olivas’ interest in space
El Pasoan Danny Olivas was just 4 years old when man landed on the moon. But it was the Apollo 11 mission that sparked the former El Paso astronaut’s interest in space exploration. As NASA marks the 50th Anniversary of the moon landing, Olivas looks to the future of space exploration.
Immigrants getting through in borderland
despite ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy
After recently seeing a slowdown in the flow of immigrants illegally entering the U.S., Border Patrol officials are now seeing a resurgence. It could be because immigrants are adapting, figuring out ways around the “Remain in Mexico” policies, known as the Migrant Protection Protocols.
UTEP working with NASA on
cutting-edge outer space technology
The historic Apollo lunar landing on July 20, 1969 paved the way for future space exploration, and boy has lunar exploration changed in those 50 years. What many people may not know is that the University of Texas El Paso is on the forefront of cutting-edge space engineering, working with NASA and the Johnson Space Center, among other agencies.
Virgin Galactic space flights bring
promise of space tourism to Las Cruces
Fifty years ago, man was preparing to land on the moon — but today, southern New Mexico may be just months away from commercial space flight and with it, space tourism. The city of Las Cruces is embracing the next chapter of the space age, preparing for the tourism Spaceport America and Virgin Galactic are expected to bring.