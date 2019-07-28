‘There are no kidnappings or serial killings’: El Paso police debunk ‘absurd’ social media fears
El Paso police took to Twitter on Wednesday to debunk rumors circulating on social media of a serial killer kidnapping women around the area. Those rumors come in the wake of a couple of recent missing-woman cases. In the tweet, police said “there is absolutely no truth to the spreading social media comments of a serial killer on the loose. There are no kidnappings or serial killings occurring.”
Leaked recordings offer new insight into El Paso superintendents’ Whataburger confrontation
Recordings leaked to the media are providing new details about a reported fight between two El Paso-area school superintendents. Those recordings are of conversations between the alleged aggressor and a witness to the incident that happened at a San Antonio Whataburger restaurant last month.
New Carrizo Springs facility for immigrant children to close
A shelter meant to house unaccompanied migrant children is now empty after less than a month of use, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The Carrizo Springs shelter in south Texas, which was run by BCFS, the same organization responsible for the facility in Tornillo last year, will soon officially discharge its last group of migrant children to other state-licensed programs.
Teen gets probation in hit-and-run death of girl walking to school
A Sunland Park teenager who struck and killed a girl walking home from school in El Paso’s Upper Valley last year was sentenced to probation on Thursday. In a deal with El Paso County prosecutors to avoid a trial, 17-year-old Samuel Garcia pleaded guilty to one count of accident involving death and received a 10-year suspended prison sentence.
Vegas-style sports book opens within two-hour drive of El Paso
If you’re looking to place a few bets on your favorite football team before the season kicks off, you can now do so within a two-hour drive of El Paso. The renowned William Hill Sports Book opened its doors Thursday evening at the Inn of the Mountain Gods Resort & Casino in Mescalero.
‘They basically saved my life’: Woman hurt in Caballo Lake boat accident thankful to be alive
July Fourth celebrations turned into a nightmare for one La Mesa woman and her family. Bernice Maldonado and her family were doing what they love, boating at Caballo Lake to celebrate the nation’s birthday. However, all that changed when she was dragged under their boat, tossed around by the propeller.
Body found in Far East El Paso desert identified as woman with medical issue; not missing mom
El Paso confirmed last Tuesday that the body found Monday evening is that of 48-year-old Angelica Vega, who went missing and was in need of medication for a serious health condition. Detectives said there was no foul play involved, but are awaiting an autopsy by the medical examiner to determine the official cause of death.
