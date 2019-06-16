Major recycling plant blaze in south El Paso contained by firefighters
A fire burning at a recycling plant in south El Paso on Friday afternoon produced black smoke plumes that could be seen from other parts of the city, before it was contained. The fire department described the blaze at W Silver Recycling Inc. at North Lee and Olive Avenue as a “condition four,” signaling heavy flames and smoke. That’s the highest level on the EPFD’s severity scale. The company handles a wide range of materials including metal, plastics, batteries and computer parts.
Baseball on the tracks causes partial streetcar derailment Downtown
A baseball is to blame for an El Paso streetcar derailment Thursday night in Downtown El Paso, a city spokeswoman tells ABC-7. It happened just outside Southwest University Park while the Chihuahuas were playing at the intersection of Santa Fe and Franklin Streets around 9 p.m. According to the city spokeswoman, the baseball was on the track when a streetcar drove over it, causing one of the front wheels of the streetcar to slightly derail.
EPFD warns migrants: ‘The water is dangerous, and the canal system can kill you’
Authorities in El Paso have recovered seven bodies in waterways during the past four days, all apparent drownings. Firefighters expect the figure to rise over the summer months as more migrants attempt to enter the U.S. to seek asylum. The El Paso Fire Department’s water rescue team has responded to calls from the Lower Valley to the Upper Valley.
Professor: Migrants held in ‘barbaric conditions’ under Paso Del Norte Bridge
A New Mexico State University professor visited a makeshift Border Patrol facility under the Paso Del Norte Bridge and stumbled upon what he described as “barbaric conditions.” Professor Neal Rosendorf entered the makeshift facility when a gate was left open on June 1. “Nothing prepared me for the suffering of those men I stumbled upon,” he said.