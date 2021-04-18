El Paso’s short-term rental assistance program is set to restart this week after receiving a $13 million boost in federal funding, allocated by the city and El Paso County.
This time tenants, not just landlords, will be able to initiate the application process. Landlords can begin signing up on Monday, April 19, and tenants on Thursday, April 22, according to a news release.
The EP Rent Help Program, which is aimed at helping El Pasoans who are at risk of eviction because of the coronavirus pandemic, is funded by the federal CARES Act administered by the Paso del Norte Community Foundation and its partners.
Tenants can receive up to 12 months of past-due rent and up to three months of future rent. To qualify, a tenant’s household income must be less than or equal to 80% of the 2020 average median income in El Paso County, according to a news release.
Applications are processed on a first-come, first-served basis.
The Paso del Norte Community Foundation will host a live question and answer session on Facebook noon April 19 at Facebook.com/PdNCFoundation.
For more information, go online to EPRentHelp.org.
