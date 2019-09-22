El Paso Electric’s credit rating has officially been downgraded.
Moody’s Investors Service downgraded El Paso Electric’s rating from Baa1 to Baa2 on Tuesday, affecting $1.2 billion of the utility’s debt. But the bond rating agency maintains that the utility’s outlook is stable as it continues its sale to JP Morgan’s Infrastructure Investments Fund.
Bond ratings work like an individual’s credit rating – the worse they are, the harder it is to borrow and the higher the interest rates.
“We expect El Paso Electric’s credit metrics to be sustained at lower levels going forward, with a ratio of cash flow from operations before working capital changes to debt of around 16%, more in line with slightly lower rated vertically integrated utility peers,” said Nana Hamilton, Moody’s assistant vice president, in a news release.
El Paso Electric said the Moody’s downgrade does not impact the utility’s sale to the IIF, an investment vehicle for the retirement funds of about 40 million families.
“The rating issued by Moody’s does not impact the agreement with the Infrastructure Investments Fund (IIF),” said El Paso Electric spokesman George De La Torre in an emailed statement. “We remain firm to partner with IIF as this agreement will provide substantial benefits to our customers, employees and our region.
“We continue to anticipate closing the transaction in the first half of 2020.”
The $4.3 billion El Paso Electric sale was announced in June. The following month, former El Paso Electric President Mary Kipp stepped down to take a position as president and CEO of Puget Sound Energy in Washington.
The news release states that El Paso Electric’s rating could be brought down further if “political intervention at the El Paso City Council creates uncertainty over cost or investment recovery.”
“In addition, if EE’s dividend payout increases meaningfully to support additional debt at entities above it following its acquisition by IIF, or if the acquisition is otherwise detrimental to the credit quality of EE, ratings could be downgraded,” the release states.
Moody’s said the lower ratings were driven by a “combination of high, partly debt-funded capital expenditures and cash flow pressure from tax reform.”
“We understand that the transaction will be primarily funded with equity from IIF, with no acquisition debt at the EE level, which supports the stable rating outlook on the utility,” the release stated.
There have been several critics of the El Paso Electric sale to the IIF. Former El Paso Mayor Larry Francis has been critical of the deal, alongside businessman Ted Houghton, who commissioned a study on the sale of the utility.
The study was written by former Public Utility Commission of Texas member Ken Anderson, who said the utility’s sale was a great deal for top executives at the company but not so much for ratepayers.
El Paso Electric was placed on review for downgrade by Moody’s back in July, and Moody’s cited the weakening of the utility’s financial metrics and credit profile, as well as the IIF sale, as reasons for the review.
The downgraded Moody’s rating came a couple of days before El Paso Electric shareholders voted overwhelmingly to approve the sale of the utility to the IIF. The sale was approved with 99.61% of the vote, according to an El Paso Electric news release.
The sale is expected to close in mid-2020. There are still several regulatory approvals El Paso Electric must get before the deal can be fully completed, including approvals from the Public Utility Commission of Texas, New Mexico Public Regulation Commission, Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and the city of El Paso.
