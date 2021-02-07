Moody named House Speaker Pro-Tem

Texas state representative and El Pasoan Joe Moody was re-appointed as House Speaker Pro-Tem last week.
Moody, the representative for El Paso’s District 78 at the state capitol, was appointed to the No. 2 spot by House Speaker Dade Phelan, a Republican from Beaumont.
Moody was previously appointed as speaker pro-tem in the last legislative session.
“It’s unheard of for the same person to be appointed to this position by two different speakers,” Moody said in a news release. “I think it speaks to the trust both Speaker Phelan and my colleagues have in me to help the House run smoothly and effectively, the same trust voters showed when they gave me the opportunity to represent El Pasoans here. I won’t let any of them down.”
Moody was also appointed vice-chair of the Calendars committee, and is serving on the Judiciary and Civil Jurisprudence committee.
