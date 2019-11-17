The poster boards with messages of support for the El Paso community have been removed from the parking lot gate near the Cielo Vista Walmart — the site of one of the deadliest mass shootings in Texas history. Gone, too, are the candles, photographs and rosary beads that for months memorialized the 22 victims of the Aug. 3 attack.
The store reopened its doors Thursday, creating a wave of mixed emotions in a community still grieving from the racially motivated attack by a gunman who allegedly said in an online manifesto that he targeted people who looked “Mexican” in his attempt to ward off what he called an invasion of the country.
For people like Edgar Ceniceros, who went to high school a few blocks away and used to eat lunch at the Walmart McDonald’s, the store’s reopening was inevitable. He hopes returning to the normal hustle-and-bustle at one of the city’s busiest retail centers will mark a return to normalcy. But he knows that it won’t be easy at first.
“This is a place where a lot of people died. It’s going to be hard,” he said from the parking lot of the nearby Sam’s store. “Maybe I am going to cry, but we need to keep going, we need to be strong.”
Megan Markley, a bartender and trainer at the local Hooter’s restaurant, agrees. The eatery and sports bar shares a parking lot with the Walmart, and the day of the shooting, it served as a place where first responders were offered a brief respite from the summer heat.
The memorial that stood for months was visible from the store’s south side window. The city of El Paso moved the memorial to nearby Ponder Park, which was the site of a vigil the day after the shooting. Walmart has started building a permanent memorial on the south end of the store parking lot. It should be completed later this month.
“As an employee, it was hard to come to work every day and look at (the site),” Markley said. “I think everybody, in general, needs to move on and kind of put it behind us. We’re still together as a community, and we support each other.”
The store opened at about 8:45 a.m. local time, and applause and shouts of “welcome back” could be heard outside as the automatic doors swung open and Walmart employees greeted the first shoppers. By 9:30, cars waiting to enter the store’s parking lot were backed up on the north side entrance as security guards guided shoppers in anticipation of a busy day.
“I’m glad they’re back,” said Beverly Stevens, who has been going to the store for nine years. Stevens said she had mixed emotions about revisiting the store, but she was also eager to regain a sense of normalcy.
“It is kind of sad at the same time,” she said. “But why let someone stop me from going somewhere? It’s my Walmart.”
Before the store opened, the U.S. flag that had flown at half-staff since the August shooting was raised, and a banner with the #ElPasoStrong logo was unfurled next to the flag post.
The Texas Tribune is a nonpartisan, nonprofit media organization that informs Texans – and engages with them – about statewide issues. This story has been edited for length.