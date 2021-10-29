In 2016, El Paso Electric became the first utility in Texas and New Mexico to remove coal from its energy sources. Now, the company aims to achieve 100% carbon-free energy by 2045.
The plan recently received the backing of Mitsubishi Power Americas, which signed a joint development agreement with El Paso Electric on Oct. 20.
“El Paso Electric is committed to advancing innovative technologies and customer-focused strategies to serve our communities in a reliable, affordable, sustainable manner,” Kelly Tomblin, CEO of El Paso Electric, said in a news release. “Consistently, we have announced the goal of 80% carbon neutrality by 2035 and the pursuit of 100% by 2045.”
The two companies said they will develop projects that integrate hydrogen and carbon-free resources. They hope to convert the newest unit at El Paso Electric’s Newman Power Station from being fueled by only natural gas, to a blend of 30% hydrogen. The end goal is for the unit to be fueled by only hydrogen.
In January, El Paso Electric selected Mitsubishi Power’s gas turbine, which the utility says will allow it to triple its renewable energy portfolio. The turbine is capable of responding to the intermittency of renewables, such as solar power systems, which don’t generate electricity at night. The turbine can also run on hydrogen “for deeper decarbonization in the future,” according to the press release.
Tomblin said El Paso Electric and Mitsubishi Power will also pursue additional partnerships to spur economic growth in the borderland.
