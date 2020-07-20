The Million Air facility for private and corporate air travel is on schedule for arrival in early 2021 at the El Paso airport. According to the company, the facility will include 10,000 square feet of VIP lobby space, 23,383 square feet of hangar space, a 6,000-square-foot aircraft porte-cochere and more than five acres of ramp space capable of supporting any type of aircraft. Million Air, a U.S. fixed-base operator, will operate the facility. Businessman Paul Foster, who recently reopened the restored Plaza Hotel in Downtown, is bringing the FBO to El Paso. He owns Franklin Mountain Investments Limited Partnership, which owns Million Air ELP through its subsidiary, Franklin Mountain Aviation ELP.
Sign up for our newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Amazon gets going with $192 million El Paso fulfillment center
- Q&A: Marina Monsisvais, owner, Barracuda PR
- Reaction mixed as order delays return of in-person classes
- PPP rescue loans support thousands of El Paso businesses
- Whispers: Montecillo resort, Plaza flag and the National Portrait Gallery displays an El Paso artist's work
- Job Connection president completes Stanford program
- ScottHulse law firm announces hire
- Architecture firm featured in magazine
- Anthony puts big plans on hold during pandemic
- City extends marketing reach to boost staycations
Images
Videos
Commented
Latest News
- BRP to build $180 million Juárez plant; will employ 1,000
- Kansas City company developing 59-acre logistics park in El Paso
- Owner of Outlet Shoppes at El Paso plans drive-in esports arena
- COVID-19 taskforce to make recommendations
- Up next at Montecillo: a resort, Towne Center
- NM nursing homes skirt pandemic accountability
- Million Air FBO goes up at airport
- White Sands marks milestone
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.