The Million Air facility for private and corporate air travel is on schedule for arrival in early 2021 at the El Paso airport. According to the company, the facility will include 10,000 square feet of VIP lobby space, 23,383 square feet of hangar space, a 6,000-square-foot aircraft porte-cochere and more than five acres of ramp space capable of supporting any type of aircraft. Million Air, a U.S. fixed-base operator, will operate the facility. Businessman Paul Foster, who recently reopened the restored Plaza Hotel in Downtown, is bringing the FBO to El Paso. He owns Franklin Mountain Investments Limited Partnership, which owns Million Air ELP through its subsidiary, Franklin Mountain Aviation ELP.

