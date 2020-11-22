The holiday shopping season is just around the corner, and this year will include a special pop-up at The Outlet Shoppes at El Paso.
The “Mija, Yes You Can” project, a local organization founded by Iris Lopez, a weather anchor on ABC-7 in El Paso, has opened a pop-up to sell T-shirts, wine glasses, stickers and candles, according to a news release.
The pop-up opened in mid-November, according to the release, and is located in front of the Gap store at the outlet mall in Northwest El Paso.
The Mija Project was founded in March and seeks to empower women. The group also raises funds for various causes and nonprofits, including the Center Against Sexual and Family Violence, Gigi’s Playhouse and UTEP’s George Floyd Promise Fund.
The group raised $4,891 on El Paso Giving Day, which was held in October.
Estrella Jalisco honored Lopez for her work in September with a mural by El Paso artist Martin “Blaster” Zubia.
The mural was part of the Estrella Jalisco artist in residence program, which aims to create murals in 100 U.S. communities, including El Paso.
Previous Mija Project pop-ups include one held in August that collected school supplies for the Center Against Sexual and Family Violence.
Email El Paso Inc. reporter Sara Sanchez at sesanchez@elpasoinc.com or call (915) 534-4422.
