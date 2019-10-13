The president of Microsoft will be in the borderland this week to deliver a lecture at the University of Texas at El Paso on a book he co-wrote, the tech giant confirmed with El Paso Inc.
Brad Smith, along with Carol Ann Browne, senior director of external relations and executive communications for Microsoft, will deliver the talk on Monday about their book, “Tools and Weapons: The Promise and Peril of the Digital Age.”
The event is from 4 to 6 p.m. at the UTEP Undergraduate Learning Center, room 106.
Smith has been Microsoft president since 2015. He also serves as the company’s chief legal officer.
El Paso was one of six regions chosen by Microsoft in 2018 to participate in its TechSpark program, which is designed to foster economic opportunity and job creation. J.J. Childress, founder of Proper Printshop, is the community engagement manager for El Paso’s TechSpark program.