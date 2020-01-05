This week at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, the biggest trade show in the world, a Las Cruces tech company will unveil Addison, a fully functional digital caregiver who takes in-home medical assistance to a new level.
Addison is the creation of Electronic Caregiver, a company founded and headed by CEO Anthony Dohrmann, and has been a decade and $55 million in the making.
The company introduced the Addison prototype at last year’s Consumer Electronics Show, creating a buzz and some interest then. But now, Dohrmann has a working product that he plans to release in the second quarter of this year.
The device looks like a medium-sized tablet computer, but it comes with Addison.
She’s a virtual caregiver who interacts with the client, monitors vital signs, reminds them of doctor’s orders, much as a live caregiver would.
“It does automated exams and has the relevant peripherals to assess your condition,” Dohrmann said. “It also has an emergency response physician on demand. So, it goes in the center of your residence and you have a wearable for emergencies.”
If something’s wrong, the intuitive wristband coupled with a controller in the home, is capable of alerting the company and someone to notify a family caregiver or call an ambulance.
The wrist pendant has been on the market for over a year, but it’s the new Addison piece of the system – the talking avatar – that’s likely to create excitement in Las Vegas and on the market. That’s because it is a product like no other, Dohrmann said.
In several months, the Addison caregiver monitor will go on the market in 10 states and then be gradually released nationwide through the rest of the year, starting at $199 for installation and $99 a month.
Large home systems can range up to $500 for installation and $149 to $399 a month, depending on the number of health devices, assessment features and supplementary caregiver visits.
Dohrmann started Addison Care with three people in an office and then moved to the top floor in the former Wells Fargo tower in Las Cruces, a 10-story building that now carries the Addison Care name.
“Then we took over the ninth floor,” he said. “Now, we just took over the eighth floor and over half the seventh floor, and we just took over the 10,000-square-foot building next door.”
For most of his working life, Dohrmann, 53, was putting high tech security systems into homes and businesses. Then, a former partner suggested heading into the new frontier of home health monitoring.
“A huge portion of our population – our older population – is dealing with chronic care issues,” he said. “We looked at the technology and how outdated it was.
“Even now, if you have to pick up a tablet or mobile phone and you’re vision or hearing impaired, if you’re in cognitive decline or are medicated or in pain, it’s hard trying to thumb through a screen of icons and apps to connect with Bluetooth.”
With an aging population that’s 48 million strong and expected to double in the next 30 years, he said, there’s a big market for new and better technology to help those people live better and longer.
“In-home care is incredibly expensive, and 97% of Americans cannot afford it,” he said. “So that led us to the caregiver crisis.
“Right now, it’s costing us $30 billion a year to treat people for falls – the No. 1 cause of accidental death for people over 65. If you’re over 65 and you fall and break a hip, and you lay there for six hours, 60% of that group will be deceased in a year and 90% will spend the rest of their lives in a nursing home.”
Looking into smarter robotics, he was told he’d have to go to Silicon Valley for the talent and to venture capital firms for the backing.
“I told them that we would do it between $50 million and $60 million,” he said. “They were saying $300 to $500 million and that the product was so complex, so ambitious with so many moving parts that it was naive and ludicrous to try to pursue something this big.
“For $55 million, we did more than we ever promised them we would do.”
In 10 years, he’s taken two products on the national market – Electronic Caregiver Premier and Electronic Caregiver Pro, the latter of which is part of the Addison system.
It’s a wrist band that never needs charging and is comfortable enough to wear at all times, provides alerts and connects digitally to a box that takes you to Addison Care with a push of a button.
Now living on El Paso’s “wonderful Westside,” Dohrmann said he’s planning a call center in El Paso and looking at other markets, including Canada and Europe.
“We are talking with somebody at the World Health Organization about Europe right now, and a big play in Germany,” he said. “I have had a big technology company ask me to produce a proposal, which I did for United Arab Emirates.”
So it looks like Addison will be learning new languages and taking on a new appearance in other markets, while at home, there are new and more mundane markets to try.
“I think we’ll look at applications for moving her into education, retail and the hospitality industry,” he said. “We have big plans for retail.
“Addison will become your partner out there for getting information about products and goods. You might be at Lowes and she’ll explode a view of what’s inside a box and narrate you through the features of a product.”
One way or another, Dohrmann said, Addison’s going to be famous.