El Paso-based Southwest Eye Institute has been working for several weeks with Nutrition 4 Longevity to deliver hundreds of healthy meals to frontline health workers in El Paso and Juárez.
For Thanksgiving, Nutrition 4 Longevity, a meal subscription service, offered its customers the option of donating their meals to health care workers. Doctors and nurses at Southwest Eye Institute has sorted and delivered those meals, and many others, to doctors, nurses and other health workers in the region.
