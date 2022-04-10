Emma Schwartz has spent a good chunk of her working life at the Medical Center of the Americas Foundation, a nonprofit guiding the development of a medical complex and technology hub on 140 acres in South Central El Paso.
Now, she’ll be taking the next step and transitioning away from her role as president and CEO at the MCA Foundation. She said it’s bittersweet.
“When I look back, I couldn’t be more proud of what we’ve accomplished,” Schwartz said.
Schwartz, 45, will be a general partner of the Ecotone Investment Fund of El Paso, an early-stage venture capital fund based in El Paso that works to invest in and attract Silicon Valley companies to the borderland. And she will remain on the MCA Foundation’s board of directors.
The Ecotone fund has a goal to raise $3.5 million, and Schwartz said nearly $2.5 million has been raised so far.
“We have a very strong and talented workforce at a lower cost available than in Silicon Valley,” Schwartz said. “We’re not trying to sell our community as cheap, but Silicon Valley is one of the most expensive places to do business. Texas is very business friendly.”
Rick Francis, chairman and CEO of WestStar Bank, was on the MCA board when it first chose to bring Schwartz onto the board.
“We picked her as a 29-year-old very bright lady who we asked to serve on the board,” Francis said. “It became apparent that she had the skill sets and passion to make a difference. For the first years of its founding, she’d donate her salary back to the MCA.”
When Schwartz first joined the MCA board in 2006, she was entrusted with an expansive vision and a budget of less than $50,000. The MCA today has nearly $52 million in assets, and the Cardwell Collaborative, a $29-million biotech research building that opened in 2016 in the MCA, is about 94% occupied.
Schwartz said she’s excited about the opportunities with Ecotone and that the fund can help attract more businesses to El Paso.
Ecotone is a scientific word, Schwartz said, that refers to the area where two biological bodies come together and meet at a transition point. For example, the tide pools created by the intersection of oceans and beaches.
“I think of El Paso-Juárez as an ecotone,” Schwartz said “We’re taking advantage of all the great things on the U.S. and Juárez sides, taking that philosophy and partnering El Paso with Silicon Valley.”
The fund will provide capital to Silicon Valley companies that bring a part of their business or research to El Paso.
For example, Schwartz said, companies like Parallel Health, a dermatology tech startup, can conduct clinical trials at a reputable site for a lower cost in El Paso.
“We’re making these companies stronger by bringing El Paso assets to Silicon Valley in a way, and fund them as a tool to get exposure to El Paso,” Schwartz said. “If you can get a person to El Paso, or a company, we’ll win them over because we have so much to offer.”
Other startups, including Curacubby and Fivestars, have also brought parts of their operations to the borderland.
“Today, you don’t have to coalesce in a single location,” Francis said. “Research can be conducted anywhere you have the proper facilities.”
He said that Ecotone’s vision can help create economic development in the borderland and help raise El Paso’s per-capita income levels.
“We’ve built facilities, we have excess land in case we need to build more, we have this master plan of additional towers to build,” Francis said. “This is one more step in creating the ability to attract companies to El Paso.”
Schwartz will transition away from her role as president and CEO through this year as the board forms a selection committee and conducts a search for her replacement.
Email El Paso Inc. reporter Sara Sanchez at sesanchez@elpasoinc.com or call (915) 534-4422.
