The next step in the development of the 440-acre health care, biomedical research and technology park first envisioned more than two decades ago is coming soon.
The Medical Center of the Americas Foundation announced last week its plans for a new, three- to four-story building near its Cardwell Collaborative building on Gateway East near Chelsea Street.
Anchor tenants in the new building would have a focus on mental health, wellness, research and education, said Emma Schwartz, president of the Medical Center of the Americas Foundation.
“We want to be able to draw other people who are attracted to the philosophy of this building, and really invite the community to think of what this building would be as we develop it,” Schwartz said.
The 80,000- to 100,000-square-foot facility would be Class A office space and styled similarly to the Cardwell Collaborative and the nearby VA wellness center.
When the $29 million Cardwell Collaborative building opened in 2016, it was the first visible piece of the Medical Center of the Americas, a decades-long plan to grow the economy by transforming a tired area of Central El Paso into a medical and research powerhouse in the heart of the city.
The MCA area encompasses Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso, El Paso Children’s and University Medical Center of El Paso. The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs opened the $15 million mental health clinic in February 2020.
The MCA’s new building could include spaces for medical offices, wellness, research and education, administrative offices and innovation and product development.
Schwartz said it’s in the planning stage and they haven’t settled on the final square footage or project cost, but there are a few tenants in serious negotiation for space in the building.
At the Cardwell Collaborative, a three-story, 60,000-square-foot biomedical research and technology commercialization building, Schwartz said most of the wet lab space has been occupied since COVID.
Schwartz said reference labs, or labs that receive and analyze samples, have set up space at the Cardwell Collaborative for COVID testing, and have since expanded the services they offer.
She said El Paso has limited reference lab options, and that most blood tests are flown out of town.
“They draw your blood all over town, and then they have a private jet that flies your samples out to Dallas or California to do the testing,” Schwartz said. “You have Quest, CPL, and they’re all doing it. Labs in hospitals do stat and basic testing, but mostly for hospital patients. Those are really good jobs and a really good investment.”
Schwartz said El Paso is primed to bring more jobs for things like reference labs because of the lower cost of infrastructure and skilled workers available.
One lab, Exova Diagnostics Laboratory, has moved part of its operations from California to El Paso, Schwartz said.
“We could end up being a huge reference lab center for the rest of the country,” Schwartz said.
Other tenants in the Cardwell Collaborative building include Texas Tech, the UTHealth School of Public Health El Paso campus, Minerva Genetics and Atlas Regeneration Technologies.
The MCA Foundation had assets worth more than $50 million in 2020, according to the organization’s 2020 annual report. It had $6.3 million in revenue in 2020, up from $4.7 million the previous year.
Schwartz said there’s still work to do to bring in more retail and live-work components to the surrounding campus. She said that there are now as many people employed in the area as there are in Downtown.
“You think about the salary levels of what people are paid here; this is a very high-end campus. But people don’t think of it as a destination unless you’re sick or going to work or school,” Schwartz said.
The MCA Foundation has remained active over the last year, and Schwartz said the pandemic helped the organization refocus on what the future of medical office space looks like.
The organization has also taken some of its services and programs online, including its coding camps and other educational resources.
“COVID amplified all our programs and proved why we need the MCA in our community,” Schwartz said.
The MCA Foundation has also hosted officials from Juárez and Chihuahua that have toured mass vaccination sites and food banks in El Paso. Schwartz said the tours have helped Juárez become a leader in the COVID response in Mexico.
The MCA has also facilitated collaboratives and projects that examine medical supply chain issues in the region and how COVID and related policies have impacted them.
“We live on the border, but we don’t own it. It’s a federal thing,” Schwartz said. “All these things are coming down from Mexico City and Washington, and sometimes even from Austin. But they’re not here implementing and asking us, and it’s very frustrating and hopefully something we can resolve.”
Email El Paso Inc. reporter Sara Sanchez at sesanchez@elpasoinc.com or call (915) 534-4422.
