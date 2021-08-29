In a move Friday morning that surprised City Council members, Mayor Oscar Leeser vetoed the sale of $96 million in bonds that City Council approved the sale of last Tuesday.
His veto came as a surprise to council members because the mayor voiced no objection to the bond sale or the $1.1 billion overall budget for fiscal 2022, which the council approved 7-1. City Rep. Joe Molinar cast the only “no” vote.
Last Tuesday’s council meeting was its first in-person gathering in over a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. In normal times, such a meeting would have attracted a good crowd or at least some angry call-in comments from residents objecting to another tax increase.
But, other than a handful of journalists, no one was in the audience for the meeting and when it came time to take public comment online, no one called to comment on the budget, taxes or the bond authorization.
That seemed surprising given the level of public comment that the council has been getting at recent meetings.
Mayor Leeser’s veto of the bond sales on Tuesday’s agenda won’t affect the city budget for the year starting Sept. 1 or the 90.7 cent property tax rate, which the council also approved Tuesday, keeping last year’s rate.
That rate will bring in nearly $16 million or 3.4% more in taxes for the city’s $476 million general fund – the portion of the budget supported by property and sales taxes along with fines and fees.
Though the 90.7 cent per $100 property valuation is staying the same for the third year in a row, it will generate the additional revenues in large part because of the increase in home valuations by the El Paso Central Appraisal District.
City Rep. Alexsandra Annello said she was surprised by the mayor’s veto because he gave no indication of his opposition last week when the council approved the budget and the bond sale.
She voiced her opposition to some of the uses the bond money was to go for and said, “I could have used support, but didn’t get it,” – referring to the mayor’s silence.
While Leeser said nothing last week, he did pledge in his campaign this year to oppose the use of bonds not approved by voters for anything other than much-needed infrastructure work, such as street and building repairs – not quality of life projects.
The bond sale City Council approved last week and which Leeser vetoed included $30 million for quality of life projects.
In a written statement explaining his veto, Leeser said, “We cannot continue issuing debt and obligating future generations to that debt.
“El Paso already ranks at the top of the six largest cities in Texas with certificate of obligation debt outstanding.”
He went on to say that he issued the veto despite the 7-1 vote knowing it would take six votes to override his veto.
But, a new Texas law that takes effect Wednesday, Sept. 1 bars local governments from selling bonds that haven’t been approved by voters. It could block the bond sale the council approved unless the veto is overridden before Sept. 1.
The deadline for placing items on next week’s City Council agenda for action this coming week was Wednesday – three days before Leeser’s veto.
So, it would appear too late to override the veto by Wednesday.
However, city Rep. Cassandra Hernandez anticipated Leeser’s veto and put a veto override item on the agenda this past Wednesday – before he issued the veto – to be voted on this Tuesday.
