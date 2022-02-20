Should El Paso’s mayor keep the veto power, routinely vote on matters at City Council meetings or be able to strip a council member of his or her committee appointments as a disciplinary measure?
Those are some of the questions the council’s newly appointed Charter Advisory Committee will be looking at in coming months to go on the ballot in November.
Voters could well be asked then whether City Council’s nonpartisan elections should continue being held along with Republicans and Democrats for everything from president and governor to sheriff.
It was only a few years ago that the council, hoping to boost voter participation in city elections, moved those elections from a traditional spring date for nonpartisan candidates to November when everyone running is a party nominee – except for city candidates.
But every decade or so, the El Paso City Council appoints a city charter advisory committee to look at possible changes in the city’s constitution recommended by council members, sometimes on citizen suggestions, to put before voters.
“We will be limited by what the council wants to review,” said former El Paso city Rep. Steve Ortega, who’s been appointed to the new Ad Hoc Charter Advisory Committee to look at changes recommended by sitting council members.
One question that is certain to come up and be argued hotly is whether El Paso’s mayor should keep the veto power left over from El Paso’s years with a strong mayor government.
It’s something Mayor Oscar Leeser thinks the city should keep.
“I believe that the mayor’s ability to exercise veto power, regardless of who holds the position at any given time, is an important tool in checks and balances in municipal government,” Leeser said in a statement to El Paso Inc.
“It is particularly critical,” he continued, “as the mayor is the only position at City Council elected citywide by the people of El Paso, responsible for representing and looking out for the interests of the entire community.
“I trust that the process will deliver the best recommendations tailored to our city, and I trust the committee’s expertise to reach those recommendations, which will ultimately be decided by the voters.”
Among the nation’s 100 largest cities, 48 have a strong mayor who pretty much runs the show, 45 are council-manager cities and six are hybrids, like El Paso’s.
In Texas, only Houston and Austin have strong mayors.
The mayor’s veto is a big issue among City Council members, some of whom would like to see the mayor lose that power and be called on to vote yes or no on everything, just like city representatives.
Mayor Leeser has only exercised his veto power once. Last year, he vetoed nearly $100 million in projects that would be funded by certificates of obligation as opposed to voter-approved bonds.
The council overrode his veto on a 6-2 vote.
City Rep. Cassandra Hernandez would also like to see the mayor lose the power to remove council members from committees as happened to her during former Mayor Dee Margo’s term.
“The mayor should lose any authority a mayor has independently of council,” she said. “That and the fact that the mayor sits on the Public Service Board.”
Those suggestions and others will be sent by council to the Charter Advisory Committee, which will recommend which proposals should go on the ballot. That decision will be City Council’s to make.
