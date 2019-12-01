El Paso Mayor Dee Margo and first lady Adair Margo bore the brunt of the jokes during the El Paso Child Guidance Center’s 18th annual dinner and roast.
More than 330 people packed El Paso Country Club for the event, which is the nonprofit’s biggest fundraiser of the year. Master of ceremonies Rick Cabrera led the fun with Wake Margo, Don Margo, Monica Gonzalez and Elizabeth Margo.
Since 1954, the Child Guidance Center has provided outpatient mental health services for adults, children and families by licensed therapists.