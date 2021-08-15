Mayor awards El Paso teens

El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser presents Drew and Jamie Frank with the Star on the Mountain award Thursday in recognition of their recent donation to El Paso Children’s Hospital. Drew and Jamie, along with their brother Lane, announced a $100,000 donation to El Paso Children’s through their Kickpin Foundation. The gift will support clubfoot procedures through Borderless Giving and create an endowment to assist with future needs of the hospital. The three boys are the sons of Dana and Adam Frank. ‘Two of us were born with bilateral club feet and have undergone many surgeries,’ Drew, Jamie and Lane Frank said in a joint statement. ‘We know firsthand the importance of medical care, and it gives us great pleasure knowing we are able to help our local community.’ The Frank brothers started the Kickpin Foundation to provide children with new sneakers.

