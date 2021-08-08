With COVID-19 cases creeping upward again because of the highly transmissible Delta variant, El Paso businesses are having to rework their strategies once again for keeping employees and customers safe.
El Paso Inc. visited and reached out to a few of them last week to find out what they were doing. Some are bringing back mask requirements and others are not.
The most surprising account came from Josh Lepe, owner of the Lucy’s Café at Fairbanks and Dyer in Northeast El Paso, who said his employees have opted to stay masked up, and then revealed that he and his wife have their kids, aged 2, 3 and 4, involved in a national COVID vaccine trial.
“My kids are part of 6,000 kids around the country,” Lepe said. “There are very few here in El Paso who are at that young age and vaccinated. So their clinical trial is for the Pfizer shot, and they’re actually doing the trials for the toddlers – and my kids are part of the program.
“I think that’s pretty neat.”
He said his children got their first inoculation a month ago and are due for their second shot.
“They had no reaction to the shot,” he said. “I was very leery at first, wondering if this is the right move. But my wife is a stickler for these things. So I really heard her out, and we decided if this is going to benefit the child, let’s do it.
“And if we can do the others at the same time, what’s wrong with that? So, we went along with it.”
He said their initial interest was because their oldest child was going to start school, “so we didn’t want him to be with kids not wearing masks. We wanted him to have all the protection possible.”
Lepe’s Lucy’s is one of four owned by family members around El Paso, and when things loosened up with the decline in COVID-19 cases locally, in Texas and around the nation earlier this year, he said he “got everybody vaccinated” and left the rest to his employees.
“I gave everybody who was vaccinated the choice to take their masks off, and, surprisingly, everybody kept them on by choice,” he said. “Now it looks like we’re headed back again, so it’s not that big a deal for them because they’re all still wearing masks.”
There’s also a requirement to wear masks posted for customers to see on the door of his restaurant as there is at the Lucy’s on North Mesa Street, and employers are quick to remind unmasked customers.
According to the city, as of Friday, 73 people were hospitalized, 30 of whom were in an intensive care unit. There were 108 new cases reported Thursday and 138,793 all told in El Paso, along with two new deaths added to the 2,727 total.
In May, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order prohibiting governments, including counties, cities and school districts, from enforcing mask and vaccine mandates. Businesses are banned from requiring customers to show proof of vaccine. They can require masks and implement safety protocols.
This El Paso Inc. reporter made a small survey of the stores in the Coronado Center on Mesa and found nearly all of them have signs on their door about masking up before going in.
Only some employees and some customers were masked up at the Food King grocery store.
“It’s optional, not like New Mexico starting tomorrow,” one cashier said referring to that state’s new rules.
At the AutoZone next door, the employees were all masked, and the sign on the door says, “For everyone’s safety, please wear a mask.”
Next door at Harbor Freight, the sign says, “If you had the shot, you can come in without a mask.”
Some of the customers and employees had masks; some didn’t.
“It’s touchy,” the masked cashier said.
At the Goodwill store, there were no signs on the doors or windows, and the only person wearing a mask appeared to be the cashier.
Nearby, at the Starbucks, the sign on the door said, “If you’re fully vaccinated, face masks are optional.”
At one large table with small children and what looked like a parent and grandparent, no one was masked.
Nearby at Thyme Matters restaurant and bar, the sign stuck on the door was outdated, saying, “In compliance with the governor’s mandate, face protection is required.”
The manager and two waiters were in compliance.
Last Monday, Dr. Hector Ocaranza, the city-county health authority, gave his regular briefing to the El Paso City Council on the COVID-19 situation, advising parents to look out for their grandparents by getting vaccinated.
“We know they are the vulnerable group of our community,” he said. “We need to protect them, and we’re having more evidence about why we need to continue to be careful.”
Asked by city Rep. Alexsandra Annello if he had any recommendations on possible future booster shots, Ocaranza said he did not – yet.
“They’re looking at how much of the protection people have and how long it’s going to last,” he said.
Email El Paso Inc. reporter David Crowder at dcrowder@elpasoinc.com or call (915) 534-4422, ext. 122 and (915) 630-6622.
